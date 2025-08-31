Oscar Piastri seals vital win in title race after Lando Norris suffers late blow at Dutch GP

Oscar Piastri secured what might well turn out to be a decisive victory in the Formula One title race after an incident-packed Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Australian came out on top in Zandoort which saw McLaren teammate and championship rival Lando Norris on course for a second-place finish only for his car to break down with seven laps to go.

Norris was chasing Piastri late in a chaotic race featuring multiple crashes and safety cars, when the British driver reported a “funny” smell in his cockpit.

“I don't know if I'm on fire or not,” Norris said. Smoke poured from the back of the car and he had to stop.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen passed the stricken Norris to cheers from the crowd to seal second place at his home grand prix, while Isack Hadjar of Racing Bulls took his first-ever podium finish in third.

Piastri's seventh victory in 13 races this season extended his championship lead to 34 points with nine rounds of the championship remaining.

“It feels good obviously, I controlled the race when I needed to and obviously it was incredibly unfortunate for Lando at the end,” said the Australian who started the race in pole position.

“I felt like I was in control in that one and felt like I used the pace when I needed to, it was a bit of a different race to 12 months ago.

“I'm very happy with all the work I've done to try to improve around here and very satisfied to come out on top.

“We didn't change anything special, just trying to improve everywhere we can.

“The start of this weekend was looking like a difficult one and I managed to get it together in qualifying and I was happy with the pace I had today.

“There were a couple of safety cars that spiced it up a little bit. I'm very proud of the whole team and it wasn't just myself to improve to get here it was the whole team around me and without them, none of this is possible.”

Norris ended the race standing behind a barrier at the side of the track with race marshals and his broken-down car.

Asked about his thoughts following his retirement, Norris said: “Not much. Just want to go have a burger and go home.

“I was quick today. It is impossible to overtake here. A good race today. I was happy I could stay within 1.5/2s.

“It was a positive race but it didn't mean anything. I couldn't get past. Oscar deserved it today. Just not my weekend.

“I look on and try to bounce back. I will make sure I do everything I can.”

It was also another miserable afternoon for Lewis Hamilton, who began the weekend by saying he wanted to enjoy racing for Ferrari after suggesting they should ditch him when he started and finished 12th in Hungary before the summer break.

The seven-time world champion was running seventh when, in light rain, he crashed into the barriers and suffered his first retirement for the Scuderia.

Worse was to come for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc collided with Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli on lap 53, himself ending up in the barriers at turn three as the Italian team suffered a double elimination.

Like Norris, Leclerc ended up watching the race trackside, in his case from on top of a sand dune.

Defending champion Verstappen, meanwhile, called his podium finish a “great result” that leaves him third in the drivers' championship, 104 points behind Pisatri.

“It wasn't easy,” said the Dutchman. “I gave it everything at the start to move forward.

“We just had to do our own race, unfortunately we didn't have the pace of the McLarens. We got a bit lucky with one retiring.”

As for RB's Hadjar, the 20-year-old French rookie finished third to become the fifth youngest podium finisher of all time.

“That feels a bit unreal, what was most surprising to me is keeping that fourth place for the whole race,” he said.

“Unfortunately for Lando Norris we took advantage but we made no mistake and the car was unreal all weekend.

“I'm really happy for myself because I really maximised what I had, made no mistakes and brought home the podium, I'm so happy for my guys.”

George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes with Wiilliams' Alex Albon fifth and Oliver Bearman sixth for Haas after starting last and from the pit lane.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso gave Aston Martin a double points finish in seventh and eighth with Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda ninth and Esteban Ocon completing the top 10 for Haas.

