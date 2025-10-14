Isack Hadjar goes from frustration and tears to points and podiums in dream debut F1 season

Isack Hadjar heads into the final straight of his debut Formula One campaign having undergone a remarkable transformation in fortunes. Tears and frustration have made way for points and podiums.

The season's opener in Australia was a disaster for Racing Bulls' new driver. After qualifying in 11th place, the 20-year-old French-Algerian's race was over before it had even begun when he spun into the barriers and crashed out during the formation lap.

It was the cruellest of starts for the rookie who broke down in tears on returning to the garage, a moment of fragility in a brutal sport where such raw shows of emotion can be perceived as a sign of weakness.

But what followed was telling. He regrouped, recalibrated and has gone on to enjoy a sensational season that has included becoming the first Arab driver to secure a top-three spot and the fifth-youngest podium finisher in F1 history.

Born in Paris to Algerian parents, Hadjar is the first driver of Arab heritage to race in F1 but insists it was “never my goal” to be any kind of trailblazer.

“I never thought about it,” Hadjar, who turned 21 last month, said in an interview with The National. “But obviously now going into Formula One and doing well and actually realising that there’s a huge community behind me means a lot, especially at such a young age for me.

“I don’t take that as a responsibility. I just feel a lot more support and hope inspiring young kids is just great.

“I don’t try to connect especially. I feel like I’m in constant connection because my parents are Algerian. There is constant Arabic speaking around. Most of my friends are from there.

“So, I mean, it is just I do not feel like the need to connect because I am constantly surrounded by them. I am very lucky.”

Hadjar began racing as a child, rising through karting, Formula Three and Formula Two, where he earned his place in the esteemed Red Bull academy. Within that unforgiving environment, he learnt discipline and the art of control.

In 2024, he came agonisingly close to winning the F2 Championship, losing out to Gabriel Bortoleto after stalling at the start of the season finale in Abu Dhabi, which would gift the title to his Brazilian rival.

At the time, Hadjar called it “the worst moment of my life”, but it was a lesson that hardened him ahead of the step up to F1.

And that step up has proven less daunting than expected, even after that awful start in Melbourne, with Hadjar accumulating an impressive 39 points so far – leaving him ninth in the drivers' championship with six races to go.

What has he found most difficult? “I would say mainly the engineering side,” he explains. “It is just a lot more complicated than Formula Two. It is a much more complex system to work around. I would say that driving is the easy part.

“If anything, it is easier because you get paid to drive. You are not surviving. If anything, it is easier than lower categories.”

It is the response of someone who sees discipline as the key component of racing. His childhood hero was Lewis Hamilton, admired for his elegance and composure, but his temperament aligns more closely with Max Verstappen’s – precise, relentless, impervious to perception. He admires one, yet races like the other.

“There’s been frustrating moments nearly every weekend,” he says of his campaign so far. “But there’s moments like Australia where I’m not taking part in my first race. It was definitely a tough one. There was Monaco, where I had my best result for a while [sixth place], which is kind of my home race as well. Many good moments, many good drives. So yeah, there’s been more ups than downs this year. I’m glad.”

It was at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort in August that everything changed for Hadjar. After producing an outstanding lap to qualify P4, he went on to cap a stellar performance in the race to claim a historic third place behind winner Oscar Piastri and Verstappen.

Days after the race, Hadjar was asked about what emotions he felt on the podium. “There was no word, I just went through in my mind all the struggles I’ve been facing in my career to get to F1,” he said. “That’s all I thought about, really, all the struggles and all the pain. I’m just happy I never gave up.”

Hadjar is the season’s standout rookie for a reason, extracting results once thought beyond the reach of the car he occupies. “Because I had a podium in a midfield car,” he says when asked what separates him from the rest. “So, I think this stands out a bit.”

When pressed on how he managed what others could not, he adds: “I have the belief that obviously I’m a good driver and that’s it. But it’s not up to me to judge and say I’m better than this or that. It’s not what I’m focused on.”

A popular figure on the grid, Hadjar is also a familiar presence on the Racing Bulls’ light-hearted reels and social videos, playing along with humour and charm.

Yet in person, he is serious, reflective, precise. He speaks French but understands some Arabic, enough to recognise the voices that call to him from grandstands in Doha, Jeddah and, soon enough, Abu Dhabi.

“I don’t feel much pressure from the outside,” says Hadjar. “Luckily, I just feel pressure that I’m putting on myself to deliver, if anything.

“I’m putting more pressure on myself than people do on me. That’s how I always operated in my career. And that’s what I stand by.”

The trials and tribulations of an exciting first season at the highest level have tempered him. When asked if he ever doubted his path, though, he shakes his head. “Oh, never. This was always the plan. Yeah, since I can remember, I knew I wanted to drive. Again, very lucky.”

As speculation grows about a future seat with the main team at Red Bull, he replied nonchalantly: “Actually, I’m in a very good position because I’m not in a position where I’m threatened, you know?

“I mean, a really good seat, I’m going to be on the F1 grid next year. So, you know, there’s seven races left, and I just want to enjoy them, do the maximum I can. Keep showing people what I’m worth. That’s the only thing I can do, really, and the decision is not up to me.”

He pauses, then adds: “I think I’ve been through my favourites … and I’ve had very good results. But left on the calendar … I’m really excited for Qatar.”

The penultimate race in Doha awaits ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit on December 7, which will mark the end of a breakthrough campaign for Hadjar.

One that started with tears but is set to end in a sea of praise. He came to race, not to inspire, yet in mastering both he’s become one of F1’s most exciting new prospects.

