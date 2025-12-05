McLaren ready for team orders as Lando Norris dominates practice at Abu Dhabi GP 2025

Live updates from the 2025 Abu Dhabi GP

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said the team is prepared to impose orders if necessary to secure the Formula One drivers' title and deny Red Bull's Max Verstappen a fifth in a row.

Verstappen finds himself at the top of the standings, 12 points behind Lando Norris and four ahead of Oscar Piastri.

It has prompted speculation that Piastri could be asked to move over for Norris, sacrificing his own smaller chance of winning the championship, if it appears that Verstappen is heading for a race win at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Brown said the team has made up its mind.

“In the sense of team orders, as long as both drivers have a chance to win the world championship, which they clearly do sitting here right now, then it’s business as usual. They’re free to race. Obviously, we’ll be practical and realistic,” Brown said on Friday.

“If, as the weekend develops, as the race develops, it becomes clear that one has a significantly better chance than the other, then we’re a team that wants to win the drivers’ championship and we will race accordingly, to do whatever we can to get that driver in front to try and win the race.”

McLaren chief Zak Brown at the Yas Marina Circuit. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Norris will be champion if he finishes in the top three whereas Piastri must win or finish second to stand a chance.

And Norris made the perfect start to the weekend as he dominated both practice sessions at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Norris saw off title rival Verstappen by a commanding 0.363 seconds under the lights at the iconic circuit.

His McLaren team-mate Piastri, the other championship contender, could manage only 11th.

Norris, bidding to become the 11th British driver to take motor racing's biggest prize, led the way in both sessions on Friday.

Brown said Formula One had always been a team sport and played down the risk of a backlash from fans.

McLaren have already secured the constructors' title for the second year in a row.

"If one of them can't win, they want the other to win," he said. "And that's what the team wants. And they are team players and we've already seen that last year.

"I don't think it's unusual in any sport for teammates to make sacrifices for each other to give the team what they want."

Away from the title battle, Mercedes are looking to cement second in the constructors' championship and George Russell took third spot for the Silver Arrows, one place ahead of Ollie Bearman who impressed for Haas.

Lewis Hamilton is ready to draw the curtain on his nightmare first season for Ferrari. He finished only 14th, 0.856secs off the pace.