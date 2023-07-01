Max Verstappen anger at Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez despite Austrian GP sprint win

World champion Max Verstappen secured victory in the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finishing second.

But all was not well between the pair with Verstappen accusing Perez of pushing him off the road before going on to win at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

In wet conditions, Perez had takenthe lead from Verstappen at the first corner and then edged the Dutch driver on to the grass after the corner. “He pushed me off, man,” yelled Verstappen over the radio. “What the f***.”

But Verstappen made a pass stick out of Turn Four and proceeded to motor away to another win 21 second ahead of Perez with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz third.

Despite his commanding win, Verstappen, who extended his championship lead from 69 to 70 points, took aim at his teammate again. “That first corner was not really nice,” he said on his way back to the pits.

“It could have been a big shunt. We need to have a chat about that. For me it was not OK.”

In his post-race interview, Perez insisted he had not seen his teammate ahead of the incident. “It was a good start, a bit of a fight with Max,” said the Mexican. “Ended up losing position to Nico Hulkenberg. It was quite hard to get by him.

“I think Max was angry that I went into Turn 2 but I didn't see him there. Once I realised he was there I opened the door and gave back the place. We just spoke about it. The visibility was very bad out there.

“Once I got Nico it was all about managing the tyres and making sure I made it to the end.”

On Friday, Verstappen had lashed out at the race stewards for being too strict during qualifying despite sealing his fourth pole position in a row at Red Bull's home.

Verstappen and other drivers were annoyed at having lap times deleted for failing to stay within track limits, on a circuit where visibility is poor in some places.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will line up alongside Verstappen on the front row on Sunday with teammate Carlos Sainz and McLaren's Lando Norris, in a newly upgraded car, behind.