UAE leaders receive King of Bahrain

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday met King Hamad of Bahrain in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed joint work and co-operation between the UAE and Bahrain, state news agency Wam reported.

They expressed their desire to strengthen relations and bring growth to their respective economies.

Also present at the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser to Sheikh Mohamed.

It followed an earlier meeting between Sheikh Mansour and Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, at Qasr Al Watan.