Sheikh Mansour receives Russian Deputy Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has received Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
During a meeting they discussed ways to enhance bilateral co-operation, to serve mutual interests, and bring benefit and prosperity to both nations, state news agency Wam reported on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mansour stressed the strength of relations between the two countries in a meeting also attended by Dr Mohamed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE ambassador to Russia.