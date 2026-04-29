Sheikh Mansour receives Russian Deputy Prime Minister in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, discussed mutual interests, in Abu Dhabi. Wam Info

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, discussed mutual interests, in Abu Dhabi. Wam Show less