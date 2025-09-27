Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane prove their mettle as Al Nassr overpower Al Ittihad in SPL

Al Nassr continued their superb start to the Saudi Pro League season as Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane teamed up to deliver a significant win on Friday.

Goals from SPL superstar Ronaldo and Mane spurred Al Nassr to a 2-0 victory over Al Ittihad, lifting the Riyadh club three points clear of the champions on top of the standings.

Mane opened the scoring and then provided the assist to Ronaldo as the Portuguese striker made it 2-0 in the 35th minute.

Al Nassr maintained their perfect start to the season with their fourth consecutive league victory. They lead the table with 12 points. Al Ittihad dropped to second after suffering their first defeat of the season.

Mane broke the deadlock just nine minutes into the match as he fired a first-time shot into the net.

Twenty six minutes later, Mane sent in a cross that Ronaldo headed in from close range past goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic.

The goal was Ronaldo’s fourth in the league this season, placing him second in the scoring charts, just one goal behind teammate and fellow Portuguese Joao Felix, who missed several chances during the match.

Al Ittihad, meanwhile, struggled for much of the game, managing only two shots on target. They showed signs of life late in the second half but failed to break past Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.

After the match, Ronaldo, who took his career goals tally to 946, celebrated the win on social media.

“This is Al Nassr! This is who we are!” he posted on X.

Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand lauded a clinical performance from the Portuguese great.

“It was businesslike”, Ferdinand, also a commentator for league broadcaster Thmanyah, who quoted as saying by the Saudi Pro League website.

“I said to him, ‘You look like you could win the league this year’,” Ferdinand added. “But he said, ‘Hey, one game at a time'.”

Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus was pleased with the result against a top side like Al Ittihad, but admitted his side spurned a few chances.

"A good victory against the title holders. We were better today. We scored two goals but missed many chances, and it could have been a big result. The most important thing is to return from Jeddah with the three points," Jesus said.

"[However] the most important thing is to talk about our victory, not about the number of attacks we missed. All teams are improving. Al Ittihad have been working steadily for two seasons. Everyone is improving in the league, and Al Nassr is one of them."

