Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th goal for Al Nassr but Al Ahli lift Saudi Super Cup title

Cristiano Ronaldo had a bittersweet day as he scored his 100th goal for Al Nassr but could only watch as Al Ahli won the Saudi Super Cup final after a dramatic penalty shootout.
A first half strike at Hong Kong Stadium took Ronaldo, 40, to the century mark for the Saudi Arabian club which he joined in 2022.
He thus became the first player to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs, which includes 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United and 101 for Juventus.
Ronaldo also moved ahead of the three players who had scored 100 times for three clubs: Isidro Langara, who played in Spain from 1930 to 1948, as well as Brazilian stars Romario and Neymar.
He is also the leading international goalscorer with 138 goals for Portugal.
However, Ronaldo could not prevent Al Ahli from clinching the main prize as they prevailed 5–3 on penalties after the final ended 2–2 after normal time.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner put Al Nassr ahead after 41 minutes with a penalty after Ali Majrashi was penalised for handball.
Al Ahli, who won this year's Asian Champions League title, responded in first-half stoppage time through Franck Kessie, who finished low past Al Nassr keeper Bento after a well-placed pass from new signing Enzo Millot.
Both sides pushed for a winner in the second half and Ronaldo tested Edouard Mendy with a powerful strike before Firas Al Buraikan struck the post.
Marcelo Brozovic restored Al Nassr’s lead in the 82nd minute, capitalising on a poor clearance and firing home from inside the box.
However, Al Ahli equalised again in the 89th minute as Roger Ibanez headed in a Riyad Mahrez corner after Bento misjudged the ball.
The final had to then be decided by a shootout. There, Al Ahli converted all five penalties and although Ronaldo converted his spot-kick, Al Nassr missed one through Abdullah Al Khaibari. Al Ahli thus lifted the first trophy of the Saudi Arabian season.
Ronaldo has yet to win a major trophy in Saudi Arabia and was hoping to begin the new season in the kingdom with a much-needed silverware.
It would also have been a memorable start to his tenure as Al Nassr manager for Jorge Jesus, who had been brought in to provide a title-winning impetus at the star-studded club.
On the eve of the final, Jesus had sounded confident of winning the title.
“This final is another milestone in my career, and I believe tomorrow can be my first title with Al Nassr. We’re facing a strong opponent who looks better than last season, but we are prepared,” Jesus had said.
