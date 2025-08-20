Saudi Pro League salaries 2025/26: Cristiano Ronaldo on top, Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez among big earners

The Saudi Arabian football season is up and running, even if the action is not taking place in the kingdom just yet.

The Saudi Super Cup in Hong Kong marked the beginning of the season for a league that is not only lucrative but also dynamic.

The man who heralded the epic transformation of Saudi Arabian football is back for more. Cristiano Ronaldo ended prolonged speculation about his future by signing a two-year contract extension at Al Nassr.

At age 40, the Portuguese superstar is still one of the biggest attractions in world football, which is why he commands a stunning annual salary (see below). But this year will be about a lot more. Ronaldo will be keen to win his first major silverware at the Riyadh club, having joined the side at the end of 2022.

The competition, though, will be intense. Saudi Arabian clubs have grown smarter, are moving more decisively and are attracting top quality talent at the peak of their powers, showing that the kingdom is a flourishing arena for players and not a retreat for stars of yesteryears; in July Al Qadsiah signed Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui, last season's top scorer in Serie A, paying a record fee for the Italian league.

Theo Hernandez and Darwin Nunez have joined Al Hilal, adding even more star power to a league brimming with it.

While football in the kingdom grows and becomes even more competitive, it is a fact that one of its strengths is the fabulous contracts that the stars enjoy.

Below is the list of the top-earning players in Saudi Arabian football. Data collected from reports, capology.com and salaryleaks.com.

Highest-paid players in Saudi Pro League 2025/26

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) - €4 million per week

2. Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli) - €1 million per week

3. Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad) - €960,000 per week

4. Sadio Mane (Al Nassr) - €769,000 per week

5. Ivan Toney (Al Ahli) - €490,000 per week

=6. N’Golo Kante (Al Ittihad) €480,000 per week

=6. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal) €480,000 per week

=6. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal) €480,000 per week

9. Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr) €471,000 per week

10. Marcelo Brozovic (Al Nassr) €465,000 per week

11. Darwin Nunez (Al Hilal) €430,000 per week

=12. Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal) €394,000 per week

=12. Kingsley Coman (Al Nassr) €394,000 per week

14. Mateo Retegui (Al Qadsiah) €385,000 per week

15. Malcom (Al Hilal) €346,000 per week

16. Inigo Martinez (Al Nassr) €345,000 per week

17. Joao Felix (Al Nassr) €336,000 per week

18. Ruben Neves (Al Hilal) €332,000 per week

19. Joao Cancelo (Al Hilal) €294,000 per week

20. Gini Wijnaldum (Al Ettifaq) €288,000 per week

Note: Salary estimates of Kalidou Koulibaly range from €480,000 per week to €667,000 per week