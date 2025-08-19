Real Madrid salaries 2025/26: Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham among top earners

Xabi Alonso has called for reinforcements as Real Madrid look to turn the page on a disappointing end to the Carlo Ancelotti era.
Ancelotti's Madrid were dismantled regularly by rivals Barcelona last season, who won all four meetings between the sides as well as winning La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup crowns.
Italian coach Ancelotti left for the Brazil national team job and was replaced by former Madrid midfielder Alonso, who must now revive a squad packed with household names.
As well as star players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr, Alonso has new weapons at his disposal. Over €170 million was spent this summer to sign full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and 20-year-old Netherlands-born Spain centre-back Dean Huijsen, who arrived from Bournemouth.
The club also signed Spanish left-back Alvaro Carrera from Benfica, bolstering their defensive options following a trophyless campaign in 2024/25.
The new Madrid manager must also address other issues, including getting the best out of Mbappe and Vinicius given they are still yet to reach their top level in the same side.
Although French star Mbappe struck 43 goals under Ancelotti, it was not enough to inspire a Madrid side that finished the season without a major trophy.
Mbappe's illness with a stomach bug also kept him out of Madrid's group matches at the Club World Cup.
Madrid also go into the new season without Luka Modric in the squad for the first time in over a decade.
Dani Carvajal's return from a long-term knee injury is another piece of good news for Madrid.
Below is the wage bill of Real Madrid for the new season, compiled from reports, capology.com and salaryleaks.com.
Real Madrid salaries 2025/26
1. Kylian Mbappe – €600,000 per week
2. David Alaba – €430,000 per week
=3. Vinicius Junior – €400,000 per week
=3. Jude Bellingham – €400,000 per week
=5. Federico Valverde – €320,000 per week
=5. Trent Alexander-Arnold – €320,000 per week
7. Thibaut Courtois – €290,000 per week
=8. Eder Militao – €280,000 per week
=8. Antonio Rudiger – €280,000 per week
=10. Rodrygo – €240,000 per week
=10. Aurelien Tchouameni – €240,000 per week
=10. Eduardo Camavinga – €240,000 per week
=13. Dani Ceballos – €200,000 per week
=13. Ferland Mendy – €200,000 per week
=13. Dani Carvajal – €200,000 per week
=16. Alvaro Carreras – €173,000 per week
=16. Dean Huijsen – €173,000 per week
18. Brahim Diaz – €140,000 per week
19. Raul Asencio – €120,000 per week
20. Arda Guler – €100,000 per week
21. Fran Garcia – €80,000 per week
22. Endrick – €70,000 per week
23. Andriy Lunin – €67,000 per week
