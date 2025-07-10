Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz bagged a brace in the 4-0 win over Real Madrid
PSG 'one game away from history' after battering Real Madrid to reach Club World Cup final

French club face Chelsea looking to win fifth trophy of a record-breaking season

July 10, 2025

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique hailed a "beautiful victory" and challenged his players to complete a clean sweep of trophies this season after a commanding 4-0 win over Real Madrid booked their place in the Club World Cup final.

Fabian Ruiz scored twice, either side of a fine finish from Ousmane Dembele, before substitute Goncalo Ramos added a fourth late on at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday night to seal an emphatic semi-final victory.

PSG will now face Chelsea in Sunday’s CWC final in New Jersey, with the chance to cap a historic campaign in which they have already claimed Ligue 1, the French Cup, and a first Uefa Champions League title.

“It is a beautiful victory and we are happy to be in the final,” said Luis Enrique. “We are one game away from making history for Paris and for a French club by winning every competition we have taken part in. That means a lot for us and for our fans.”

The Parisians have looked untouchable in 2025 and brushed aside Madrid with a performance full of intensity and precision, underlining the impact Luis Enrique has had since taking over in July 2023.

By contrast, Real Madrid, who appointed Xabi Alonso as coach only two weeks ago, looked a side in transition and were second best throughout.

“It is a new set-up for them,” Luis Enrique said of Alonso, his fellow Spaniard. “He has only just come in while we have been working together for two years, so this is normal. He needs time to get a pre-season in to work with his team. He can’t be judged. The two situations cannot be compared.”

Dembele, making his first start of the tournament after recovering from injury, was instrumental in PSG’s win and enhanced his growing reputation, with Luis Enrique putting forward the France international as a leading Ballon d’Or contender.

“For me, when it comes to the Ballon d’Or, I must say that the players who can win it have to not just score goals and set up goals but help their team to win trophies,” said the Spaniard. “Ousmane Dembele does those things more than any other player.”

Dembele’s 35th goal in 52 matches for PSG put his team 2-0 up on the night, capping another dazzling display on the right wing.

Ousmane Dembele took his tally to 35 goals for the season with PSG's second against Real Madrid. AFP
Ousmane Dembele took his tally to 35 goals for the season with PSG's second against Real Madrid. AFP

Victory over Chelsea, who beat Brazilian club Fluminense 2-0 to clinch their place in the final, would seal a five-trophy haul in a single season – they also lifted the Trophy of Champions at the start of the season – something no French club has achieved.

“That is the objective we have had since the beginning,” Luis Enrique added. “Very few teams can do what we are trying to do. But now, we are just one game away.”

Though the bitter taste of defeat would linger, Real boss Alonso assured fans that better things were to come next season after ending 2024/25 without any meaningful trophies - and he did not rule out the possibility of further new signings.

"We start a new age after a break, with fresh minds," he said. "We want to build a team that plays as a unit, with everyone playing together ... we were one match away and it's painful and let's see what happens now."

Luka Modric, 39, made his farewell appearance against PSG, bringing down the curtain on a glorious 13-year spell at the club. He is now set to join AC Milan.

Updated: July 10, 2025, 5:33 AM
Paris Saint-GermainReal MadridFifa Club World Cup 2025
Chelsea's new signing Joao Pedro, left, refuses to celebrate after scoring against his former club Fluminense. Reuters

Maresca praises Joao Pedro as Brazilian fires Chelsea into Club World Cup final

Zidane Iqbal, centre, started to establish himself at Utrecht during the middle of the 2024/25 Eredivisie season before picking up another injury. Reuters

Zidane Iqbal on leaving Man United, identity, Iraq and a new start in Utrecht