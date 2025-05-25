Xabi Alonso confirmed as next Real Madrid manager and will take charge for Fifa Club World Cup

Xabi Alonso has been confirmed as the next manager of Real Madrid with the Spaniard's reign set to kick-off at this summer's Fifa Club World Cup. Alonso, 43, left his role as Bayer Leverkusen coach following their final Bundesliga game of the season – a 2-2 draw at Mainz – after two-and-half seasons in Germany. He has signed a three-year deal with Madrid where he made more than 230 appearances during a hugely successful spell as a player between 2009 and 2014. Alonso <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/11/carlo-ancelotti-set-for-final-clasico-as-real-madrid-coach-as-xabi-alonso-waits-in-wings/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/11/carlo-ancelotti-set-for-final-clasico-as-real-madrid-coach-as-xabi-alonso-waits-in-wings/">takes over from veteran Carlo Ancelotti</a> whose trophy-laden second spell as coach has ended in a disappointing finale with Real relinquishing the European and Spanish titles. Ancelotti is leaving Real to become <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/12/carlo-ancelotti-announced-as-next-manager-of-brazil-national-team/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/12/carlo-ancelotti-announced-as-next-manager-of-brazil-national-team/">the first foreign manager of Brazil</a>. Real's first game at the new Club World Cup is against Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal in Miami on June 18 with Mexican outfit Pachuca and Red Bull Salzburg of Austria completing the Group H line-up. Alonso's contract starts on June 1 with Real describing him in a club statement as a club “legend and one of the greatest players in world football history”. He will be officially unveiled as manager in Madrid Monday at 1.30pm UAE time. Basque-born Alonso started his playing career at Real Sociedad before going on to star in midfield for three of Europe's biggest clubs in Liverpool, Real and finally Bayern Munich. He would make 701 career appearances, scoring 44 goals, winning two Uefa Champions League crowns, the Uefa Super Cup as well as one La Liga and three Bundesliga titles. Alonso also starred for Spain winning 114 caps during a sparkling period that saw the national team win one Fifa World Cup and two Uefa European Championships. His coaching career began back at Real Sociedad where he took charge of the B team in 2019 before being replacing the sacked Gerardo Seoane as Bayer Leverkusen manager in October 2022. The German side were second bottom of the table having taken just five points from eight games – their worst start to a campaign since 1979. But Alonso's reign started with a 4-0 thrashing of Schalke and he would guide Leverkusen to an impressive sixth-place finish, earning a place in the following season's Uefa Europa League. What followed over the next 12 months would earn Alonso a place in German football folklore as Leverkusen went on to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/04/14/unbeaten-bayer-leverkusen-claim-historic-first-ever-bundesliga-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/04/14/unbeaten-bayer-leverkusen-claim-historic-first-ever-bundesliga-title/">win their first ever Bundesliga crown</a>, finishing the season unbeaten in 34 games. As well as ending Bayern Munich's 11-season stranglehold on the Meisterschale, Leverkusen would also go on to complete the domestic double by beating second-tier Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final. Serie A side Atlanta would deny Leverkusen a stunning treble when they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/23/atalanta-clinch-europa-league-title-to-end-leverkusens-exceptional-unbeaten-run" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/05/23/atalanta-clinch-europa-league-title-to-end-leverkusens-exceptional-unbeaten-run">ran out 3-0 winners in the Europa League final</a> which ended a 51-game unbeaten run for Alonso's men. “The second season was a historic season, it was a dream season with great nights, great games and we made history,” Alonso said after announcing his Leverkusen exit last week. Following up such a successful campaign was always going to be problematic, despite Alonso turning down potential opportunities to take over at former clubs Bayern and Liverpool to <a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title="">stay on as Die Werkself coach</a>. Leverkusen soon fell to their first Bundesliga defeat in 35 matches – and 462 days – when they lost 3-2 at RB Leipzig at the end of August. Their German Cup reign was ended in the semi-finals by third-tier Arminia Bielefeld while Leverkusen were humbled 5-0 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. The Bavarians would also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/04/we-are-the-champions-harry-kane-wins-first-major-trophy-as-bayern-munich-clinch-bundesliga-title/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/04/we-are-the-champions-harry-kane-wins-first-major-trophy-as-bayern-munich-clinch-bundesliga-title/">win back the Bundesliga title</a> with Vincent Kompany beating Alonso to the Meisterschale in the Belgian's first season as coach with the Bavarians currently 11 points clear at the top with one game to play. Alonso then officially announced that his time at Leverkusen would be ending after the Mainz match. His final home game in charge ended in a disappointing 4-2 defeat by Borussia Dortmund when Alonso was given a hero's reception by supporters at an emotional BayArena. “It’s a great club to come to and to enjoy; the main thing is the football [they appreciate] and that is why I have been very happy,” Alonso told bundesliga.com. “I can only say that I’m really thankful to everyone. “This club will stay forever in my heart,” Alonso added. “The result doesn't matter, it wasn't the most important thing.”