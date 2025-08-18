PSG salaries for 2025-26: Dembele leads the way at all-conquering French club

Paris Saint-Germain are likely to face some unique hurdles in their Ligue 1 campaign after a sensational 2024-25.
Normally, a club aiming for a 12th domestic title in 14 years would be the main talking point. But for PSG, the concern is that that a stupendous season might have eaten into their summer break, giving them lesser time to prepare for a fresh campaign.
PSG completed a historic treble by winning the Champions League after crushing Inter Milan 5-0.
Luis Enrique's team then added the Uefa Super Cup to their trophy cabinet this month as they came from two goals down against Tottenham before winning on penalties.
In between, they also went all the way to the Club World Cup final in the United States in July, where they lost to Chelsea to end a marathon 65-game season.
Now, Luis Enrique must get the team to start all over again as they aim for a fifth Ligue 1 title in a row.
“I like the way the team fought in the European Super Cup, with little training. That has been the DNA of this team in recent seasons, fighting all the time,” he said.
“What we want now is to get our feel for the ball back. At the moment it's normal not to be at 100 per cent.”
Still, the game does not stop. PSG are brimming with talent and have added a bit more firepower for the 2025-26 season that could be very draining.
PSG added goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma and Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth.
Chevalier gave a good account of himself on his debut as PSG’s new first-choice goalkeeper in their Super Cup win over the Spurs.
The 23-year-old was thrust into the spotlight after Luis Enrique made it clear that star goalie Donnarumma had been axed from the squad.
Despite the draining build-up, the Paris club began their league campaign with a win over Nantes on Sunday.
PSG fans will be hoping their stars rally around for another big push. After all, they are paid handsomely for their efforts.
Below is wage list of PSG for the 2025-26 season. Data collected through reports, capology.com and salaryleaks.com.
Highest paid players at PSG for 2025-26
1. Ousmane Dembele – €340,000 per week
2. Marco Asensio – €280,000 per week
3. Marquinhos – €260,000 per week
4. Achraf Hakimi – €253,000 per week
4. Lucas Hernandez – €253,000 per week
6. Warren Zaire-Emery – €220,000 per week
7. Vitinha – €205,000 per week
8. Nuno Mendes – €185,000 per week
9. Randal Kolo Muani – €175,000 per week
10. Nordi Mukiele – €160,000 per week
10. Illya Zabarnyi – €160,000 per week
12. Presnel Kimpembe – €145,000 per week
12. Lucas Chevalier – €145,000 per week
14. Bradley Barcola – €125,000 per week
14. Renato Sanches – €125,000 per week
16. Desire Doue – €115,000 per week
17. Goncalo Ramos – €105,000 per week
17. Fabian Ruiz – €105,000 per week
19. Joao Neves – €92,000 per week
19. Carlos Soler – €92,000 per week
21. Willian Pacho – €87,000 per week
22. Kang-in Lee – €70,000 per week
23. Lucas Beraldo – €62,000 per week
24. Matvey Safonov – €60,000 per week
25. Arnau Tenas – €23,000 per week
26. Senny Mayulu – €15,000 per week
27. Yoram Zague – €10,000 per week
28. Noham Kamara – €2,500 per week
29. Ibrahim Mbaye – €2,500 per week
Note: Reported salary figures of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia range from €205,000 per week to €314,000 per week