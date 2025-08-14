PSG's pride after fighting back to beat Tottenham and lift Super Cup

European champions Paris Saint-Germain began the new season with more silverware on Wednesday night as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties in the Uefa Super Cup after producing a late comeback to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Spurs looked set to get their hands on the trophy in their first competitive match under new manager Thomas Frank when they led 2-0 just after half-time at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

Dutch defender Micky van de Ven gave last season's Europa League champions the advantage on 39 minutes and Cristian Romero got their second goal three minutes into the second half.

However, PSG, who hammered Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final back in May, were rescued by two substitutes as Lee Kang-in pulled a goal back in the 85th minute and Goncalo Ramos headed in the equaliser four minutes into injury time.

Boss Luis Enrique's changes proved pivotal with Spurs' domination of the first hour giving way to a desperate rearguard action in the closing stages.

The draw meant an immediate penalty shoot-out, although it started badly for PSG when Vitinha put their first kick wide.

New PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier then saved from Van de Ven and Mathys Tel missed the target entirely, allowing Nuno Mendes to blast home the winning penalty.

Dominic Solanke, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pedro Porro all scored from the spot for Spurs, in vain. Ramos, Ousmane Dembele and Lee converted for PSG before Mendes stepped up.

It is the first time PSG, or indeed any French club, have lifted the Super Cup, as they take their tally of trophies won in 2025 to five.

"I am proud. We have hadn't much preparation but you could see that football is not only about the physical aspect - it is also about the mental aspect, being in the right place, having the right tactics," PSG captain Marquinhos told broadcaster Canal Plus.

"They sat back a lot after going 2-0 up and it is dangerous to invite PSG to come at you like that."

It is the perfect start to the new campaign for Luis Enrique's team, who had a short off-season break having lost the Fifa Club World Cup final to Chelsea one month ago.

PSG begin the defence of their Ligue 1 crown at Nantes on Sunday.

Frank proud of Spurs' close call

Frank acknowledged his “special operation” had ultimately failed but felt pride despite Tottenham surrendering a two-goal lead.

Spurs were halfway towards another trophy – only three months on from Frank’s predecessor Ange Postecoglou clinching Europa League success against Manchester United in May.

The Danish coach paid tribute to his squad after he lined them up in a back-three formation to largely good effect, in a fixture where they constantly looked a threat at set-pieces.

“Very, very proud of the players, the team, the club, the fans,” Frank reflected.

“I think the players gave everything, playing against one of the best teams in the world, maybe the best at the moment and I think we were 75, 80 minutes perfect. Almost giving nothing away.

“I knew we had to do something a little bit different against PSG. It was a special operation. In medical terms, the operation succeeded but the patient died, so not that good in the end.

“But we worked on a gameplan that was a little bit different and very close to succeeding.

“It was a little bit of special operation because it clearly went in spells a little bit more direct, because we knew that we could hurt them there. Big, big focus on the set pieces, from all areas of the pitch, but we will have focus on set pieces no matter what.”

Spurs get their Premier League campaign under way with a home game against Burnley on Saturday

