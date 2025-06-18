Premier League fixtures: Liverpool to begin title defence against Bournemouth

Liverpool will kick off their Premier League title defence with a home game against Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.
Arne Slot’s side will have the chance to secure the first points of the new season at Anfield when they launch the 2025-26 campaign.
The Reds, who are expected to complete a club record deal for Germany international Florian Wirtz in the coming days, have a formidable home record against the Cherries, winning six of the last seven at Anfield.
Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez could also be playing for the home team come August if a widely-reported potential transfer should go through.
Thomas Frank’s first match as Tottenham boss will come the following day at home against newly-promoted Burnley, while Sunderland’s return to the top flight also begins at home on August 16 against West Ham.
The third newcomers, Leeds, have been given the Monday night slot for a clash with Everton at Elland Road.
Other fixtures on the opening weekend see Aston Villa face Newcastle at Villa Park in the early kick-off on the Saturday, while Manchester City travel to Wolves later the same day.
Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United have been handed an immediate challenging test with a home game against Arsenal on Sunday, August 17.
Everton’s first Premier League match at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium comes the following weekend against Brighton, while notable fixtures that weekend include Arsenal hosting Leeds, Tottenham travelling to Manchester City and Liverpool visiting Newcastle.
It could be a testing start for Slot’s champions, with a home game against Arsenal on the third weekend ahead of the first international break of the new term.
The first Manchester derby of the campaign comes immediately after the break, on the weekend of September 13 at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s new-look team will hope to stamp their authority after a difficult season.
A probable key couple of weeks for City concludes with a trip to Arsenal the following weekend, while the weekend of September 20 also sees the Merseyside derby take place at Anfield and a meeting between Manchester United and Chelsea.
Burnley appear to have the most tricky start of the promoted sides, with Spurs, Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Aston Villa all among their first eight fixtures, while they also face clashes with Leeds and Sunderland.
The weekend of October 18 will be immediately marked in the diaries of Manchester United and Liverpool fans, with the rivals clashing at Anfield.
The first meeting between Manchester City and Liverpool comes the weekend of November 8 at the Etihad Stadium, with the first north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham taking place the other side of the international break at the Emirates.
The north-east derby, meanwhile, returns to the Premier League the weekend of December 13 when Newcastle make the short trip to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.
The first weekend of the new year will see matches between Leeds and Manchester United and Manchester City and Chelsea, with Arsenal facing Liverpool the following midweek.
Notable fixtures in the second half of the season include the second Manchester derby at Old Trafford the weekend of January 17, while Liverpool host Manchester City the weekend of February 7.
Everton fans will have to wait until the weekend of April 18 for the first Merseyside derby at their new home, with Arsenal also travelling to Manchester City in that round of fixtures.
The final day of the season falls on Sunday, May 24, with matches including Manchester City against Aston Villa.
Ten standout fixtures for 2025-26
Liverpool v Bournemouth, August 15
Having won the title at a canter in April, Liverpool kick off the new campaign on Friday, August 15 with a home game against Bournemouth, where Slot’s men will hope to stamp some early authority.
Manchester United v Arsenal, August 17
It was a miserable season for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United, while Arsenal failed to mount a meaningful challenge to Liverpool, so this opening-weekend match is a chance for both to establish some early positivity.
Everton v Brighton, August 23
Emotional scenes marked Everton’s final game at Goodison Park against Southampton last month, and excitement will greet the first match at their new home, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, on the second weekend.
Manchester City v Manchester United, September 13
The first big derby of the new campaign comes in September, when Pep Guardiola’s City host United. The Red Devils’ incredible late turnaround in December at the Etihad was one of few highlights of a dismal campaign.
Manchester City v Liverpool, November 8
City’s title defence faded early last season as Guardiola’s men endured a miserable mid-season run. A home clash against Liverpool, who won 2-0 at the Etihad in February, will be a good test of their credentials this time.
Arsenal v Tottenham, November 22
New Spurs boss Thomas Frank will have to juggle trying to revitalise their league form with the demands of the Champions League, and the first north London derby will be a key test.
Sunderland v Newcastle, December 13
There will be a pre-Christmas return for the north-east derby following Sunderland’s promotion back to the top flight. Newcastle have flourished in their absence but will not take a trip to the Stadium of Light lightly.
Arsenal v Liverpool, January 7
The rhythm of the season will be well established by the new year, with the title contenders becoming apparent. This clash at the Emirates could be a key marker between two of the big guns.
Liverpool v Manchester City, February 7
Anfield hosts what will likely be an important match between champions Liverpool and Guardiola’s men. City have been busy in the transfer window and will hope their new signings can help them return to the top.
Everton v Liverpool, April 18
Everton fans will have to wait until the penultimate month of the season for the biggest date of their campaign when they welcome their neighbours to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time.