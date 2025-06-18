Premier League fixtures: Liverpool to begin title defence against Bournemouth

Liverpool will kick off their Premier League title defence with a home game against Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.

Arne Slot’s side will have the chance to secure the first points of the new season at Anfield when they launch the 2025-26 campaign.

The Reds, who are expected to complete a club record deal for Germany international Florian Wirtz in the coming days, have a formidable home record against the Cherries, winning six of the last seven at Anfield.

Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez could also be playing for the home team come August if a widely-reported potential transfer should go through.

Thomas Frank’s first match as Tottenham boss will come the following day at home against newly-promoted Burnley, while Sunderland’s return to the top flight also begins at home on August 16 against West Ham.

The third newcomers, Leeds, have been given the Monday night slot for a clash with Everton at Elland Road.

Other fixtures on the opening weekend see Aston Villa face Newcastle at Villa Park in the early kick-off on the Saturday, while Manchester City travel to Wolves later the same day.

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United have been handed an immediate challenging test with a home game against Arsenal on Sunday, August 17.

Everton’s first Premier League match at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium comes the following weekend against Brighton, while notable fixtures that weekend include Arsenal hosting Leeds, Tottenham travelling to Manchester City and Liverpool visiting Newcastle.

It could be a testing start for Slot’s champions, with a home game against Arsenal on the third weekend ahead of the first international break of the new term.

The first Manchester derby of the campaign comes immediately after the break, on the weekend of September 13 at the Etihad Stadium, where Pep Guardiola’s new-look team will hope to stamp their authority after a difficult season.

A probable key couple of weeks for City concludes with a trip to Arsenal the following weekend, while the weekend of September 20 also sees the Merseyside derby take place at Anfield and a meeting between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Burnley appear to have the most tricky start of the promoted sides, with Spurs, Manchester United, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City and Aston Villa all among their first eight fixtures, while they also face clashes with Leeds and Sunderland.

The weekend of October 18 will be immediately marked in the diaries of Manchester United and Liverpool fans, with the rivals clashing at Anfield.

The first meeting between Manchester City and Liverpool comes the weekend of November 8 at the Etihad Stadium, with the first north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham taking place the other side of the international break at the Emirates.

The north-east derby, meanwhile, returns to the Premier League the weekend of December 13 when Newcastle make the short trip to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

The first weekend of the new year will see matches between Leeds and Manchester United and Manchester City and Chelsea, with Arsenal facing Liverpool the following midweek.

Notable fixtures in the second half of the season include the second Manchester derby at Old Trafford the weekend of January 17, while Liverpool host Manchester City the weekend of February 7.

Everton fans will have to wait until the weekend of April 18 for the first Merseyside derby at their new home, with Arsenal also travelling to Manchester City in that round of fixtures.

The final day of the season falls on Sunday, May 24, with matches including Manchester City against Aston Villa.

Ten standout fixtures for 2025-26

Liverpool v Bournemouth, August 15

Having won the title at a canter in April, Liverpool kick off the new campaign on Friday, August 15 with a home game against Bournemouth, where Slot’s men will hope to stamp some early authority.

Manchester United v Arsenal, August 17

It was a miserable season for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United, while Arsenal failed to mount a meaningful challenge to Liverpool, so this opening-weekend match is a chance for both to establish some early positivity.

Everton v Brighton, August 23

Emotional scenes marked Everton’s final game at Goodison Park against Southampton last month, and excitement will greet the first match at their new home, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, on the second weekend.

Kevin De Bruyne on the attack during Manchester City's goalless Premier League draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on April 6, 2025. Getty Images United manager Ruben Amorim, right, alongside his City counterpart Pep Guardiola. Getty Images United Rasmus Hojlund remonstrates with teammate Alejandro Garnacho. Reuters City's Egyptian attacker Omar Marmoush shoots for goal from a free kick. PA United defender Patrick Dorgu shoots for goal but fails to his target. AFP City manager Pep Guardiola embraces Phil Foden after the England attacker was substituted in the second half. Getty Images United midfielder Casemiro goes down under a challenge from Mateo Kovacic of Manchester City. Getty Images A frustrated Alejandro Garnacho after a chance goes begging during the match at Old Trafford. AFP City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne shoots for goal in the week where he announced he would be leaving the club at the end of the season. AFP

Manchester City v Manchester United, September 13

The first big derby of the new campaign comes in September, when Pep Guardiola’s City host United. The Red Devils’ incredible late turnaround in December at the Etihad was one of few highlights of a dismal campaign.

Manchester City v Liverpool, November 8

City’s title defence faded early last season as Guardiola’s men endured a miserable mid-season run. A home clash against Liverpool, who won 2-0 at the Etihad in February, will be a good test of their credentials this time.

Arsenal v Tottenham, November 22

New Spurs boss Thomas Frank will have to juggle trying to revitalise their league form with the demands of the Champions League, and the first north London derby will be a key test.

Sunderland v Newcastle, December 13

There will be a pre-Christmas return for the north-east derby following Sunderland’s promotion back to the top flight. Newcastle have flourished in their absence but will not take a trip to the Stadium of Light lightly.

Arsenal v Liverpool, January 7

The rhythm of the season will be well established by the new year, with the title contenders becoming apparent. This clash at the Emirates could be a key marker between two of the big guns.

Liverpool v Manchester City, February 7

Anfield hosts what will likely be an important match between champions Liverpool and Guardiola’s men. City have been busy in the transfer window and will hope their new signings can help them return to the top.

Everton v Liverpool, April 18

Everton fans will have to wait until the penultimate month of the season for the biggest date of their campaign when they welcome their neighbours to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

How to get there Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.



ELIO Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina Rating: 4/5

Stree Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Movies

Director: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee

Rating: 3.5

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

RESULTS Men – semi-finals 57kg – Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) beat Phuong Xuan Nguyen (VIE) 29-28; Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) by points 30-27. 67kg – Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Huong The Nguyen (VIE) by points 30-27; Narin Wonglakhon (THA) v Mojtaba Taravati Aram (IRI) by points 29-28. 60kg – Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Amir Hosein Kaviani (IRI) 30-27; Long Doan Nguyen (VIE) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 29-28 63.5kg – Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Truong Cao Phat (VIE) 30-27; Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Norapat Khundam (THA) RSC round 3. 71kg​​​​​​​ – Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ) beat Fawzi Baltagi (LBN) 30-27; Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Man Kongsib (THA) 29-28 81kg – Ilyass Hbibali (UAE) beat Alexandr Tsarikov (KAZ) 29-28; Khaled Tarraf (LBN) beat Mustafa Al Tekreeti (IRQ) 30-27 86kg​​​​​​​ – Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Mohammed Al Qahtani (KSA) RSC round 1; Emil Umayev (KAZ) beat Ahmad Bahman (UAE) TKO round

RACE CARD 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,400m

5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh70,000 1,000m

6pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 2,000m

7pm: Maiden (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m

7.30pm: Al Ain Mile Group 3 (PA) Dh350,000 1,600m

8pm: Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m



Amith's selections:

5pm: AF Sail

5.30pm: Dahawi

6pm: Taajer

6.30pm: Pharitz Oubai

7pm: Winked

7.30pm: Shahm

8pm: Raniah

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.