Manchester City prepare for rise of the Rayans at Club World Cup

Manchester City’s new signing Rayan Cherki, 21, will likely learn to moderate his language. The bargain £30.9 million signing from Olympique Lyon has said that City’s rivals United are in his sights when the new season starts.

“I didn't like it when Manchester United won the game against Lyon because I am a Lyonnais,” he said. “Now I am waiting for the game [to] kill them. I'm here to win all the games.”

Manchester City fans will like it. United fans saw how good Cherki was in two epic Europa League games in April. Cherki, easily Lyon’s most talented player, got a late equaliser in the 2-2 first leg and then shone in the dramatic second leg where Lyon were 2-0 down, then 4-2 up with 10 men. Cherki’s 104th minute strike had given his side the lead before they lost 5-4. It’s understandable why that stung.

Cherki played in all 12 of Lyon’s games to the quarter-finals, scored four goals and made a competition-leading eight assists as the Ligue 1 side scored 29 goals – a figure only bettered by finalists Manchester United.

And he could have joined United, who pushed hard to get him in the summer of 2020. It was a complicated, Covid-riddled time to try to take a 15-year-old out of France.

“We spoke to Cherki’s father, but when push came to shove they didn’t want to leave,” one former United official, who was familiar with the negotiations, told The National.

“They were a nice family who were fanatical Lyon fans and wanted him first to play for Lyon before being open to a move.”

Cherki stayed in Lyon’s celebrated academy and was on the bench as a 16-year-old when Rudi Garcia’s side knocked Manchester City out of the 2020 Uefa Champions League.

He has matured into a top player, a two-footed creative showman who in November said: “Wherever I go, I want to enjoy myself and entertain people because when you see what happens pretty much everywhere in matches, there’s not much entertainment on TV. I want people to enjoy themselves when they’re watching TV. And I hope to do so for the whole of my career.”

“Rayan Cherki’s a talent, an exciting flair player who has the ability to put that into productive performances,” said Uefa technical observer Steve Cooper, who watched Cherki several times last season.

“His technical ability, spatial awareness and decision making is very good. He dribbles well – but at the right time. He can change and dictate the rhythm of the game.

“It’s not just about moments – so that’s a talent. He can play in a team structure but also off the cuff and with instinctiveness to help the team and not just himself.”

Cherki can act as a winger but prefers a more central No 10 role, one which has been freed up by Kevin De Bruyne’s departure for Napoli.

Eligible to play for France, Algeria or Italy through his grandparents, Cherki scored 12 goals for France’s U21 side and won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics playing for a France team coached by Thierry Henry. Still, he was rewarded with his first full French call-up this month for the Uefa Nations League finals in Germany.

“Rayan could have been here in March, given what he has achieved with his club,” said France coach Didier Deschamps. “He has been so decisive in terms of his goals and his assists.”

Deschamps’ decision was justified as Cherki matched Spain’s Lamine Yamal for influence in the semi-final. Trailing 4-0 after 55 minutes, France made five substitutions in 13 second-half minutes to transform the game. Cherki, who came on in the 63rd minute, scored the second and assisted the fourth in what ended up a 5-4 defeat.

“Cherki’s volleyed goal was later followed by his beautiful inswinging cross between the back of the defensive line and the goalkeeper – it was difficult to defend,” said Jose Mourinho’s former assistant Rui Faria, who was at the game. “Kolo Muani only needed a touch, and it was 5-4. Cherki made a difference.”

Cherki moved to City the following week for a fee which looks like a bargain and is already involved with his new club in the Club World Cup. City start their competition with a game against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Field on Wednesday.

Cherki became the second Rayan of North African heritage who was raised in France and made his professional debut in the country before moving to the Premier League.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is the other with the 24-year-old having just joined City in a £31m deal after helping secure Wolves’ top-flight status. He missed only one game and was a key player as the club pulled away from the relegation zone, finishing the season in 16th place.

Ait-Nouri has long idolised a man who became his teammate, Riyad Mahrez. “My story is similar to his, I grew up in France and play for Algeria,” he told The National in January. “I didn’t play against Mahrez when he was at Leicester but it was amazing to watch him.

“When we watched him for Leicester when they won the league, it showed that an Algerian player could win things in the biggest league. He’s the best player of Algeria of all time. He’s the captain of our national team, and he tries to help the young players”.

City will be up against one of Morocco’s biggest clubs, Wydad, at the Club World Cup – in a group that also includes UAE side Al Ain and Serie A’s Juventus – with the two Rayans lining-up for a team who will be clear favourites.

Football fans and others all over North Africa will be ­following their progress intently.

