Manchester City sign Rayan Ait-Nouri ahead of Club World Cup

Manchester City have signed Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a five-year deal that will keep the Algerian international at the Etihad Stadium until 2030.

Ait-Nouri became City’s first signing of the summer ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup that begins in the US this weekend.

The 24-year-old began his professional career at Angers. He made his Ligue 1 debut in 2018 against Paris Saint-Germain at just 19 years of age. His impressive displays earned him a move to the Wolves in 2020, joining on loan before signing permanently 12 months later.

The left back made 157 appearances for Wolves across five seasons and played a key role in the 2024/25 campaign, starting 37 of their 38 Premier League matches, while scoring four goals and registering seven assists. He also has 17 international caps to his name.

“I am incredibly happy and honoured to have joined Manchester City. City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chance to play for the club is a dream come true,” Ait-Nouri said.

“I am also so excited about working with and learning from Pep and his coaching team and getting to train and play alongside such a world class group of players. Joining City is also a very proud moment for my family too.

“Now I can’t wait to get started and to play in front of our supporters.”

Following the signing, director of Football Hugo Viana said: “Rayan is a player that as a club we have been following closely for quite some time and we are delighted he has joined us.

“He already has extensive Premier League experience and has also demonstrated his quality at international level with Algeria.

“We feel sure that he will be an excellent addition to our squad and that working alongside Pep and his coaching staff will help develop his game even further.

“And at just 24 he is someone we feel sure will help us in our objective to bring more success to the club.”

Manchester City begin their Club World Cup campaign against Moroccan side Wydad AC next Wednesday and then face UAE side Al Ain before a heavyweight clash with Juventus.

After missing out on a major trophy in the recently completed season for the first time since 2016, City are aiming to bounce back quickly with a major overhaul.

Pep Guardiola's side had earlier signed Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez.

After signing the deal, Ait-Nouri said moving to Manchester City was an easy decision.

“Yes, for sure it was an easy decision. We know the team – they’ve showed in the last few years being the best team in the world. The players are amazing and the coach as well.”

Among the many new experiences for the Algerian international will be playing the Champions League, which City secured at the end of their previous campaign.

“I’m very excited. It will be a new challenge for me. I’ve watched a lot of Champions League games, and it will be a change for me with playing games in the week too. It will be a great experience, and I can’t wait to play in the Champions League in this shirt.”

