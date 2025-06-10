Rayan Cherki joins Ait-Nouri at Manchester City

Manchester City bolstered their squad on Tuesday by signing 21-year-old attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki.

Cherki signed a five-year deal that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2030, completing a move from Olympique Lyonnais .

The France international became City’s third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Rayan Ait-Nouri and Marcus Bettinelli. He will be available for the upcoming Fifa Club World Cup in the United States.

“This is a dream for me. Honestly, to be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to make the next step in my career here is something very, very special," Cherki said.

“I have worked so hard for this all my life. I love this sport, and I can’t wait to develop further here in Manchester with Pep and his backroom staff."

Regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, Cherki began his career in Lyon’s academy and made his senior debut at just 16. He went on to make 185 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 29 goals and registering 45 assists.

The 2024/25 campaign saw him named Uefa Europa League young player of the season as he finished the top assist provider in the competition – a feat he replicated in Ligue 1 as well. Cherki registered 20 assists across all competitions.

At the international level, Cherki made his senior debut for the French national team in last week’s Uefa Nations League finals.

He made an eye-catching debut when he came off the bench and scored in a 5-4 Nations League loss to Spain. He then started in France’s 2-0 win over Germany three days later, helping his country secure third place in the tournament.

Cherki also represented France at the Olympic Games last summer, playing a key role as they secured a silver medal.

“Everyone knows how good City are – they have been so successful for many years now. The responsibility to help the team continue winning is something I want to embrace," Cherki added.

“I would only leave Lyon for a project I really believe in and everything at City suggests I can develop my game and help the team be successful in the future. I can’t wait to show City fans what I can do.”

After another significant signing, director of Football Hugo Viana said: “We’re very happy to have Rayan at City. We want to bring top talent to the club, and he falls into that category.

“He’s a player our scouts have watched for a long time, and we have all been impressed with his skill and creativity. I am convinced our fans will be excited to see him play.

“There’s no doubt that he’s now in the best place possible to develop further under Pep’s guidance and I really believe he can become a world-class player with our support and direction.”

City’s latest transfer activity continues an overhaul of the squad that began with the January signings of Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

Further deals are also possible as the club respond to a disappointing season in which they failed to mount a strong Premier League title defence and exited the Champions League before the last 16.

