Lamine Yamal relishing showdown with 'football legend' Cristiano Ronaldo in Nations League final

Spain star Lamine Yamal said Sunday's Nations League final against Portugal would give him the chance to “prove who I am” after helping his side past France in the last four on Thursday.

Yamal scored twice and was named man of the match in a 5-4 win over the French in Stuttgart, sealing progress to this weekend's Nations League final against their Iberian rivals.

A late French flourish obscured Spain's dominance, with La Roja cruising at 5-1 before dropping their intensity, allowing France to rally and score three late goals.

As they did on their way to winning Euro 2024 in Germany last season, Spain's success was built on the threat of wingers Yamal and Nico Williams.

Williams, who got a goal of his own and set up another, was man of the match in the 2-1 Euro 2024 final win over England.

Thursday's victory puts the 2021 Nations League winners up against Portugal, who won the competition in 2019.

“It's a special game, a final against a great team gives us extra motivation,” Yamal said in Stuttgart.

“This is the kind of game I want to play, to prove who I am.”

Still just 17, Yamal will face off against Portugal veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, who is 23 years his senior. Ronaldo scored the clinching goal as Portugal beat Germany in the other semi-final.

“He's a football legend,” Yamal said. “I, like all the players, have huge respect for Cristiano.

“I will do my job, which is to try to win, and that's it,” he added.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said fans would see “two super powerful teams” on Sunday, adding “this could be a World Cup final.”

De la Fuente said: “We're playing against one of the greats: Cristiano Ronaldo. Just his name stands out. I have limitless admiration for him.

“It's really great to see a player at his age to keep playing and be as fit as he is. I admire him very much.”

Mikel Merino, another Spanish goalscorer on Thursday, was confident of more glory.

“It's not our first final,” he said. “Munich brings us amazing memories from the European Championship.

“I'm very happy to be in another final is a huge accomplishment and hopefully we can win it again.”

The European champions dazzled in the first half of the semi-final at the MHP Arena and raced into a 2-0 lead with fine goals by Williams and Merino inside 25 minutes.

Yamal then got in on the act to coolly add a third from the penalty spot nine minutes into the second half before his Barcelona teammate Pedri clipped a sublime fourth into the net less than a minute later.

The goals continued to flow as France striker Kylian Mbappe also slotted home from the penalty spot near the hour mark before Yamal added Spain's fifth after 67 minutes to cap an exhilarating individual performance.

France then mounted an extraordinary comeback as a stunning strike from Rayan Cherki, Dani Vivian's own goal and a Randal Kolo Muani finish caused Spain some late jitters but they held on to book a clash with their Portuguese rivals on Sunday.

