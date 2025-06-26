Cristiano Ronaldo signs Al Nassr contract extension

Cristiano Ronaldo has ended speculation about his future by signing a two-year contract extension at Al Nassr.
Ronaldo, 40, who joined the Saudi Pro League club at the end of 2022, has signed with the Riyadh club for a further two years.
Nassr published a video across their social media channels with the caption: "The story continues." It ends with Ronaldo saying the words: “Al Nassr forever.”
Thursday's announcement ends months of speculation that the Portuguese superstar was set to leave the club when his contract expired on June 30, especially after a cryptic message he posted on social media last month saying “the chapter is over”.
Fifa president Gianni Infantino poured petrol on the fire when he suggested Ronaldo could join a team involved at the ongoing Fifa Club World Cup in the US.
An extra transfer window (June 1-10) was in effect to allow the 32 clubs competing at the revamped tournament to sign players.
Ronaldo doused those flames days later when he revealed he would not play at the tournament, but that he had received “plenty of invitations” to play.
Al Nassr shocked the footballing world when they announced the signing of Ronaldo on New Year's Eve 2022, weeks after the striker had his contract with Manchester United terminated.
Though his move has elevated the Saudi Pro League to unprecedented levels, Ronaldo is yet to win a major trophy with Nassr.
They finished second in his first season at the club in 2022/23 and ended runners-up again the following campaign, trailing Riyadh rivals and champions Al Hilal by 14 points.
The 2024/25 season saw Nassr finish third and be eliminated from the AFC Champions League Elite at the semi-final stage.
He will begin next season under a new head coach following the dismissal of Italian Stefano Pioli on Wednesday.
Despite Nassr missing out on a trophy, the former Real Madrid and Juventus star proved he is still a prolific finisher, scoring 34 goals in 40 appearances. In all, he has scored 99 goals in 111 appearances for the Saudi club.
He also helped Portugal win the Uefa Nations League two weeks ago, scoring a record-extending 138th international goal as Spain were defeated in the final on penalties.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is closing in on a scarcely believable 1,000 senior career goals, needing 63 more to reach the milestone.
