Luciano Spalletti and Jorge Jesus among early contenders to replace Stefano Pioli at Al Nassr

Stefano Pioli's brief and unhappy spell as Al Nassr manager has come to an end after the Saudi Pro League club confirmed his departure on Wednesday.

Pioli, 59, is expected to take over at Serie A side Fiorentina, who he spent six seasons with as a player in the early 1990s and previously managed between 2017-19.

The Italian enjoyed a strong first few months in charge of Nassr after taking over in September 2024, but results deteriorated as the season progressed.

Pioli won the Serie A title as boss of AC Milan before moving to Saudi Arabia. He was also named Serie A coach of the year in 2022.

“Al Nassr Club Company informs that Mr Pioli and his staff are no more the acting coaching staff of the first team. We would like to thank Mr Pioli and his staff for their dedicated work during the past season,” the club said in a statement posted to their social media channels.

Nassr finished the 2024/25 season without silverware, eventually trailing home third in the SPL and missing out on Asian Champions League (ACL) qualification – 13 points adrift of champions Al Ittihad and five behind their city rivals Al Hilal, who were second.

They were also upset by Al Taawoun in the last 16 of the King's Cup and lost the Super Cup final 4-1 to Hilal.

Worse was to come as they suffered a humiliating exit in the semi-finals of last season's ACL, dumped out by Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in Jeddah in a match they had been heavily favoured to win.

Among the early names mentioned as a potential successor to Pioli is his compatriot Luciano Spalletti, who is available having left the Italian national team job earlier this month.

Luciano Spalletti left the Italy job after a run of poor results. EPA

Belgian Marc Brys, currently in charge of Cameroon, has also been mentioned, while social media speculation even linked the club with a controversial move for the former Hilal coach Jorge Jesus.

Whoever takes over will seek immediate assurances over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Pro League's top scorer.

Ronaldo, 40, has been the face of Saudi Arabian football since arriving in Riyadh in January 2023, but speculation over his future intensified after a cryptic social media message following Nassr’s final match of the season against Al Fateh.

“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written,” the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wrote, fuelling rumours he could move on.

The striker appeared to contradict that message in the aftermath of Portugal's Nations League victory over Spain when he hinted he would be extending his contract.

However, with less than a week remaining on his current deal, an extension is yet to be announced.

Nassr's sporting director Fernando Hierro said that the club was working hard to thrash out fresh terms.

“Ronaldo’s contract runs until June 30. We’re working to renew it so he can continue with us,” Hierro told reporters earlier this month.

The specs Engine: Four electric motors, one at each wheel Power: 579hp Torque: 859Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh825,900 On sale: Now

Global Fungi Facts • Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally

• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered

• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity

• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

Abu Dhabi race card 5pm Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic Prestige | Dh110,000 | 1,400m 5.30pm Abu Dhabi Colts Classic Prestige | Dh110,000 | 1,400m 6pm Abu Dhabi Championship Listed | Dh180,000 | 1,600m 6.30pm Maiden | Dh80,000 | 1,600m 7pm Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap | Dh80,000 | 1,400m 7.30pm Handicap (TB) |Dh100,000 | 2,400m

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

City's slump L - Juventus, 2-0

D - C Palace, 2-2

W - N Forest, 3-0

L - Liverpool, 2-0

D - Feyenoord, 3-3

L - Tottenham, 4-0

L - Brighton, 2-1

L - Sporting, 4-1

L - Bournemouth, 2-1

L - Tottenham, 2-1

WHAT FANS WILL LOVE ABOUT RUSSIA FANS WILL LOVE

Uber is ridiculously cheap and, as Diego Saez discovered, mush safer. A 45-minute taxi from Pulova airport to Saint Petersburg’s Nevsky Prospect can cost as little as 500 roubles (Dh30).



FANS WILL LOATHE

Uber policy in Russia is that they can start the fare as soon as they arrive at the pick-up point — and oftentimes they start it even before arriving, or worse never arrive yet charge you anyway.



FANS WILL LOVE

It’s amazing how active Russians are on social media and your accounts will surge should you post while in the country. Throw in a few Cyrillic hashtags and watch your account numbers rocket.



FANS WILL LOATHE

With cold soups, bland dumplings and dried fish, Russian cuisine is not to everybody’s tastebuds. Fortunately, there are plenty Georgian restaurants to choose from, which are both excellent and economical.



FANS WILL LOVE

The World Cup will take place during St Petersburg's White Nights Festival, which means perpetual daylight in a city that genuinely never sleeps. (Think toddlers walking the streets with their grandmothers at 4am.) FANS WILL LOATHE

The walk from Krestovsky Ostrov metro station to Saint Petersburg Arena on a rainy day makes you wonder why some of the $1.7 billion was not spent on a weather-protected walkway.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

Fanney Khan Producer: T-Series, Anil Kapoor Productions, ROMP, Prerna Arora Director: Atul Manjrekar Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand Rating: 2/5