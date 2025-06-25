Ask Mina: Brazilian clubs shine at Club World Cup and are Man United and Moise Kean the right fit?

Q: How come the Brazilian sides are doing so well at the Club World Cup?

A: Four Brazilian sides, several shocks, none more so than Botafogo beating Uefa Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Flamengo got the better of Chelsea, and Fluminense matched Borussia Dortmund stride for stride. Botafogo did lose to Atletico Madrid, but still progressed to the knockout round at the Spanish side's expense.

There are several reasons Brazilian teams are doing so well: For starters, they’re right in the thick of their season. The Brazilian league started only in late March, so players are sharp, fresh, and not carrying the fatigue you often see in European squads after a long gruelling season. Inter Milan, as an example, have played 59 games this season; they are beyond shattered.

Then there’s the weather, which social media users love to downplay. Yes, Europe’s been getting hotter, but let’s be honest, most European leagues are played in mild conditions and wrap up before the worst of summer hits. Playing under a blazing sun is a different story, especially for players not used to that kind of heat.

Travel also plays a role. Historically, European teams haven’t always coped well when they leave the continent. It’s not just the flight; it’s the adjustment, the climate, the whole rhythm being off.

And maybe the biggest difference? The mindset. For clubs like Flamengo, this tournament matters. They show up hungry and focused. Some of the European teams, on the other hand, look like they’re treating it as a pre-season warm-up, rotating players, trying new tactics, almost like it’s a glorified friendly. That difference in approach can be the edge.

Q: Moise Kean to Manchester United, seems the media are angry! Right man for them?

A: I take issue with the way the British media continues to brand Moise Kean an “Everton flop”. It’s a lazy label that completely ignores everything he’s gone on to achieve elsewhere.

Yes, his time at Everton didn’t work out. He arrived as a teenager in 2019 and scored just two goals in 29 Premier League appearances during his debut season. But to define his career by that spell alone is reductive. Most of his time at the club was actually spent out on loan – and that’s where he truly began to shine.

At Paris Saint-Germain, Kean showed exactly why he was once considered one of the brightest young forwards in Europe. His speed, sharp movement, and technical skill were clear for all to see – especially during his memorable showing at Camp Nou, where he scored a headed goal in PSG’s 4–1 Uefa Champions League win over Barcelona. Trusted by Mauricio Pochettino to fill in for Neymar that night, Kean delivered.

At Juventus, he made history by becoming their youngest debutant, and scored the winner against Bologna on the final day of the 2016/17 Serie A season, age 17. To this day, Max Allegri still rates him as one of the best strikers he coached at Juve. More recently, with Fiorentina, Kean has rediscovered form and confidence, grabbing 19 goals in Serie A, helping the club secure a sixth-place finish. Only Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui scored more in the league.

He has four years left on his current deal, with a €52 million release clause active from July 1–15. Manchester United have been monitoring him, but only Al Qadsiah of Saudi Arabia have made a formal offer so far. That said, I don’t think Manchester United is the right fit. Kean is thriving at Fiorentina under supportive management. What he needs now is stability, not chaos.

Q: Why have Liverpool spent so much on Florian Wirtz? I know he’s talented but is he worth so much?

A: Value is subjective – a player is only worth what a club is willing to pay for him. Liverpool have been criticised in recent transfer windows for their cautious approach, but the club have always maintained they would act decisively for the right player. This time, they have. Liverpool agreed a £100m deal with Bayer Leverkusen that could rise to £116m. If that happens, it would be a British transfer record.

Wirtz was the chief creator behind Leverkusen’s historic Bundesliga triumph, registering 18 goals and 20 assists in 2023/24, followed by 16 and 15 the season after. Right-footed but often found drifting in from the left, he is a modern attacking midfielder boasting tactical intelligence. He can play wide, central, or even off the right. That versatility was key for Liverpool boss Arne Slot as the club looks to build on their Premier League triumph.

Credit, too, goes to sporting director Richard Hughes, who moved quickly to secure Wirtz's signature, allowing the Germany international time to settle in and gear up for a season where he’s expected to play a central role.

Q: Is Theo Hernandez really leaving Milan and is he going to Al Hilal?

A: With his contract set to expire in 2026, Milan appear willing to accept a transfer fee for Hernandez now rather than risk him seeing out his contract and leaving for free next summer. While Atletico Madrid were interested, it’s Al Hilal who have stepped in with a concrete offer. Hernandez has reportedly given the green light, and Milan are set to receive around €25 million, with personal terms already agreed. He will link up with Simone Inzaghi in Riyadh should the deal go through.

Hernandez’s journey at Milan has been anything but dull. He arrived in 2019 and quickly made a name for himself as one of the top left-backs in the game. His pace, power, and attacking threat turned him into a fan favourite and eventually earned him the captain’s armband. But things took a strange turn this past season.

His form dipped sharply, and his attitude didn’t help matters. The fans turned on him, and it felt like the bond that once existed fell apart. There were a few moments that really stood out – none of them positive. It all began in August, when he and Rafael Leao reportedly refused to join the rest of the team during a cooling break in the match against Lazio, a decision said to have stemmed from a disagreement with then-coach Paulo Fonseca.

Things didn’t improve much from there. He was shown a second yellow card in the Uefa Champions League play-off against Feyenoord, this time for simulation, and was sent off, ruining the club’s hopes of progressing.

The Frenchman was part of the Milan squad that won the Supercoppa in January (coincidentally, in Saudi Arabia), but he’s cut a frustrated figure all season.

Q: Surely no one believes that Chelsea aren’t looking to sell Nicolas Jackson after yet another red card?

A: The Chelsea striker was sent off four minutes after replacing Liam Delap in their Club World Cup defeat to Flamengo. It was an ugly challenge, and Jackson has apologised, but a second red card in his last four games – he was also sent off in for a blatant elbow on Newcastle defender Sven Botman on May 11 that led to a three-match ban – doesn't shine a favourable light on the Senegalese.

It's clear Jackson is an emotionally impulsive player, one with tons of ability and capable of scoring goals. But there is plenty of criticism that he is not the composed striker Chelsea need.

Though he has a contract at Chelsea that runs to 2033, the London club are understood to be weighing their options. There is reported interest from clubs in England, Italy and Saudi Arabia. Still, with the club aiming to have two established centre-forwards next season, it would mean they would have to enter the market themselves should they decide to sell.

