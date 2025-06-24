Tijjani Reijnders looks to evolve in Man City midfield after majestic spell at AC Milan

From San Siro to the Etihad, a new chapter is underway for Tijjani Reijnders. The midfielder who made his mark at Milan with key goals and a calm presence joined Manchester City not as a headline act, but as a player of balance.

In a sport often driven by noise, his story is one of quiet confidence, discipline and steady impact.

Manchester City’s squad was in urgent need of renewal after Kevin De Bruyne's departure left a creative vacuum. City moved swiftly, bringing in Reijnders as part of a reimagined midfield that now also includes the mercurial Rayan Cherki.

A classic box-to-box midfielder, the Dutchman thrives on identifying and exploiting space – both on and off the ball.

As evidenced by his performance in the Club World Cup so far, Reijnders has slotted in at his new club with ease. “He is a really, really good player. You feel it, you smell it. The pace, in the final third, with the ball, when he will get a little bit more rhythm, he will be top,” said Pep Guardiola of his new acquisition.

After arriving at Milan from AZ Alkmaar in 2023, Reijnders' quality quickly shone through. Named Serie A’s best midfielder of the season, he scored 15 goals in all competitions, the most of any central midfielder across Europe’s top five leagues. He emerged as a rare bright spot in an underwhelming Milan side.

Reijnders credits his family’s influence and closeness for the growth of career.

“My mother is Indonesian and my father is Dutch,” he said. “My siblings and I are a mix. My son Xavien is an incredible mix because my wife is from Iraq.

“As a child, I had Indonesian and Dutch influences which shaped me into who I am today. From Dutch culture, I learnt to stay grounded, and from the Indonesian side, to be very proud of what you do and achieve.”

That blend of cultures extended even to his name. Tijjani Reijnders was named after Nigerian winger Tijani Babangida, a former Ajax star whose talent left a lasting impression on his parents. Drawn to the name as much as the player’s flair, they chose it for their son, a not-so-subtle nod to the game that would soon shape his life.

Football ran deep in the family. His father, Martin Reijnders, was also a footballer, a forward who played in the Netherlands, Finland, and the United States.

Following in his footsteps, Tijjani pursued the sport from a young age. But humility was always part of the journey. While rising through the ranks at PEC Zwolle’s academy, his parents insisted he take a job stacking shelves at Aldi to learn the value of money and ensure discipline.

He met his Iraqi wife, Marina, on Instagram, pursuing her until she agreed to meet him for tea. From the start, he told her that his first girlfriend would be his wife, and so it proved.

Marina was by his side as Reijnders' career gathered momentum, and in February last year their son Xavien was born in Milan. Reijnders describes him as “a beautiful blend of cultures,” proud that his first word was in Arabic: “baba”.

Reijnders has often expressed his deep gratitude to Milan – the city that embraced his young family and the club that offered him the platform to thrive. But his journey there might never have happened.

When Barcelona came calling, it was his dad who advised him to walk away. “Obviously it’s flattering that they had him in their sights, after all, we are talking about Barca,” Reijnders senior told Algemeen Dagblad.

“But they were looking for a replacement for Sergio Busquets. I immediately said to Tijjani: ‘You’re not that type of player. Before you know it, you’ll be on the bench, just another talent who didn’t make it abroad'.”

In Milan, Reijnders found exactly what he needed: consistency, clarity, and the space to grow. “Speaking with [Stefano] Pioli [Milan’s former coach] I discovered that the club had followed me all year and the coach knew exactly what I could add to the team and had also been very clear about my role as an attacking midfielder.”

Reijnders is most comfortable as a number eight – a dynamic presence who shuttles between boxes and contributes to both attacking and defensive phases.

Under Paolo Fonseca, who succeeded Pioli, his versatility became even more evident. He was at times deployed just behind the striker, and at others as a deep-lying number six shielding the back line.

What truly set him apart, however, was his composure on the biggest stages. He scored in three Milan derbies last season and delivered a standout performance against Real Madrid in the Uefa Champions League.

Sergio Conceicao's arrival saw Reijnders evolve further, becoming both the heartbeat of Milan’s midfield and a visible leader on the pitch. When trailing 1–0 to Cesc Fabregas’s Como in Serie A, he showcased the full scope of his game. He assisted Christian Pulisic’s equaliser and rattled the crossbar before finally curling in the match-winner.

Amid managerial upheaval, Reijnders provided consistency. His tactical intelligence flourished, his game matured, and his influence grew, catching the attention of Manchester City among others.

Tijjani Reijnders scored 15 goals for Italian side AC Milan last season. AFP

“It feels like the right time for Reijnders to make this move,” Italian football expert Nicky Bandini told The National.

“To me it seemed like the world sat up and paid attention a bit after his performances for the Netherlands at Euro 24 but if anything, the last year has given him a chance to show even more what a player he has become.

“This was a difficult season for Milan, changing managers in the summer then again in December, and more than any other player Reijnders showed he could adapt to different systems and fill different roles in the team – something that a manager such as Guardiola, with his constantly evolving schemes, will always appreciate.”

But Bandini was cautious, stating: “I don't think City fans should necessarily expect him to keep up his scoring rate from this season – 15 goals across all competitions – because that's still not his primary role as a footballer.

“But I think that number reflects how he has matured and become more confident in his decisions in the final third. He has talked about being less hasty on the pitch, and it shows.”

Reijnders earned praise for his positional discipline and ability to shield the ball during City’s opening match against Wydad Casablanca. Yet questions remain over his defensive bite and effectiveness in duels – areas still ripe for development.

Rested against Al Ain, his upcoming test against Juventus will offer a clearer picture of how he measures up against familiar opposition. And whether Guardiola, alongside assistant Pepijn Lijnders, can help him evolve into a truly complete midfielder.

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

'HIJRAH%3A%20IN%20THE%20FOOTSTEPS%20OF%20THE%20PROPHET' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEdited%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Idries%20Trevathan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20240%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hirmer%20Publishers%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULT Aston Villa 1

Samatta (41')

Manchester City 2

Aguero (20')

Rodri (30')

The specs: 2019 Haval H6 Price, base: Dh69,900 Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 197hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 315Nm @ 2,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

RESULTS 6.30pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Final Song, Christophe Soumillon (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m Winner Almanaara, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Grand Argentier, Brett Doyle, Doug Watson. 8.15pm Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Major Partnership, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Gladiator King, Mickael Barzalona, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m Winner Universal Order, Richard Mullen, David Simcock.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

Bundesliga fixtures Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm) RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm) Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm) Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm) Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm) Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm), Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

12%20restaurants%20opening%20at%20the%20hotel%20this%20month %3Cp%3EAriana%E2%80%99s%20Persian%20Kitchen%3Cbr%3EDinner%20by%20Heston%20Blumenthal%3Cbr%3EEstiatorio%20Milos%3Cbr%3EHouse%20of%20Desserts%3Cbr%3EJaleo%20by%20Jose%20Andres%3Cbr%3ELa%20Mar%3Cbr%3ELing%20Ling%3Cbr%3ELittle%20Venice%20Cake%20Company%3Cbr%3EMalibu%2090265%3Cbr%3ENobu%20by%20the%20Beach%3Cbr%3EResonance%20by%20Heston%20Blumenthal%3Cbr%3EThe%20Royal%20Tearoom%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

JOKE'S%20ON%20YOU %3Cp%3EGoogle%20wasn't%20new%20to%20busting%20out%20April%20Fool's%20jokes%3A%20before%20the%20Gmail%20%22prank%22%2C%20it%20tricked%20users%20with%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fmentalplex%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emind-reading%20MentalPlex%20responses%3C%2Fa%3E%20and%20said%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fpigeonrank%2F%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3E%20well-fed%20pigeons%20were%20running%20its%20search%20engine%20operations%3C%2Fa%3E%20.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIn%20subsequent%20years%2C%20they%20announced%20home%20internet%20services%20through%20your%20toilet%20with%20its%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Ftisp%2Finstall.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Epatented%20GFlush%20system%3C%2Fa%3E%22%2C%20made%20us%20believe%20the%20Moon's%20surface%20was%20made%20of%20cheese%20and%20unveiled%20a%20dating%20service%20in%20which%20they%20called%20founders%20Sergey%20Brin%20and%20Larry%20Page%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Farchive.google%2Fromance%2Fpress.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3EStanford%20PhD%20wannabes%3C%2Fa%3E%20%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EBut%20Gmail%20was%20all%20too%20real%2C%20purportedly%20inspired%20by%20one%20%E2%80%93%20a%20single%20%E2%80%93%20Google%20user%20complaining%20about%20the%20%22poor%20quality%20of%20existing%20email%20services%22%20and%20born%20%22%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fgooglepress.blogspot.com%2F2004%2F04%2Fgoogle-gets-message-launches-gmail.html%22%20target%3D%22_blank%22%3Emillions%20of%20M%26amp%3BMs%20later%3C%2Fa%3E%22.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

More from Armen Sarkissian AI and humans will co-exist, not compete

THE BIO Age: 30 Favourite book: The Power of Habit Favourite quote: "The world is full of good people, if you cannot find one, be one" Favourite exercise: The snatch Favourite colour: Blue

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

BIG SPENDERS Premier League clubs spent £230 million (Dh1.15 billion) on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.

LAST-16 FIXTURES Sunday, January 20

3pm: Jordan v Vietnam at Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

6pm: Thailand v China at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

9pm: Iran v Oman at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Monday, January 21

3pm: Japan v Saudi Arabia at Sharjah Stadium

6pm: Australia v Uzbekistan at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

9pm: UAE v Kyrgyzstan at Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi Tuesday, January 22

5pm: South Korea v Bahrain at Rashid Stadium, Dubai

8pm: Qatar v Iraq at Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi

House-hunting Top 10 locations for inquiries from US house hunters, according to Rightmove Edinburgh, Scotland Westminster, London Camden, London Glasgow, Scotland Islington, London Kensington and Chelsea, London Highlands, Scotland Argyll and Bute, Scotland Fife, Scotland Tower Hamlets, London

Profile of Whizkey Date founded: 04 November 2017 Founders: Abdulaziz AlBlooshi and Harsh Hirani Based: Dubai, UAE Number of employees: 10 Sector: AI, software Cashflow: Dh2.5 Million Funding stage: Series A

Joker: Folie a Deux Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson Director: Todd Phillips Rating: 2/5

BRIEF SCORES England 353 and 313-8 dec

(B Stokes 112, A Cook 88; M Morkel 3-70, K Rabada 3-85)

(J Bairstow 63, T Westley 59, J Root 50; K Maharaj 3-50)

South Africa 175 and 252

(T Bavuma 52; T Roland-Jones 5-57, J Anderson 3-25)

(D Elgar 136; M Ali 4-45, T Roland-Jones 3-72) Result: England won by 239 runs

England lead four-match series 2-1

SQUADS South Africa:

JP Duminy (capt), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), AB de Villiers, Robbie Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Imrul Kayes, Liton Das (wkt), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wkt), Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed Fixtures

Oct 26: Bloemfontein

Oct 29: Potchefstroom

UAE squad Humaira Tasneem (c), Chamani Senevirathne (vc), Subha Srinivasan, NIsha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Esha Oza, Ishani Senevirathne, Heena Hotchandani, Keveesha Kumari, Judith Cleetus, Chavi Bhatt, Namita D’Souza.

Ibrahim's play list Completed an electrical diploma at the Adnoc Technical Institute Works as a public relations officer with Adnoc Apart from the piano, he plays the accordion, oud and guitar His favourite composer is Johann Sebastian Bach Also enjoys listening to Mozart Likes all genres of music including Arabic music and jazz Enjoys rock groups Scorpions and Metallica Other musicians he likes are Syrian-American pianist Malek Jandali and Lebanese oud player Rabih Abou Khalil

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, (Leon banned). Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.