Al Ahli to face Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr after hammering Al Qadsiah in Saudi Super Cup

Asian champions Al Ahli set up a blockbuster Saudi Super Cup final against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr when they thrashed Al Qadsiah 5-1 in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Al Ahli celebrated the club's first ever continental title when they beat Kawasaki Frontale on home turf in Jeddah earlier this year − and they were in similarly impressive form at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Gaston Alvarez might have given Al Qadsiah an early lead with a close-range header, but Al Ahli had already looked dangerous in the opening stages and it only took them four minutes to draw level when Frank Kessie bagged the first goal of a brace.

Ivan Toney made it 2-1 when he tucked away a trademark penalty on 28 minutes before Enzo Millot, a €30 million summer signing from Stuttgart, headed his first goal for the club to put Ahli firmly in the driving seat.

Kessie put the game beyond reach with his second and Ahli's fourth in stoppage time at the end of the first half, with a Nacho own goal completing the rout and rubbing salt in Al Qadsiah's wounds just after the hour mark.

Ambitious Qadsiah might have only travelled to Hong Kong by virtue of Al Hilal's withdrawal, but they were coming off a strong season in the Saudi Pro League. They also boasted new recruits, including last season's Serie A golden boot winner Mateo Retegui, who was signed in a deal worth around €70m.

They were no match for Ahli though, who will provide a serious threat to Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of landing a first piece of silverware in Saudi football with Al Nassr.

Nassr qualified for the final with an impressive victory of their own – a 2-1 win over reigning Saudi champions Al Ittihad on Tuesday.

A local fan who came out to support Cristiano Ronaldo in Hong Kong. AFP A local fan who came out to support Cristiano Ronaldo in Hong Kong. AFP Local fans who came out to support Cristiano Ronaldo in Hong Kong. Getty Images Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo before the game against Al Ittihad. Getty Images Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Al Ittihad. AP Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Al Ittihad. AP Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Al Ittihad. AP Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after Joao Felix scored their second goal. Reuters

Ex-Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane put Al Nassr ahead before Al Ittihad struck back through former PSV, Ajax and Tottenham player Steven Bergwijn.

Mane was sent off after 25 minutes following a VAR review, but 10-man Nassr went on to win thanks to Portugal stars Ronaldo and Joao Felix.

The former teed up the latter, a summer recruit from Chelsea, to score the decisive goal.

The Saudi Super Cup final takes place on Saturday at the Hong Kong Stadium (4pm UAE time).