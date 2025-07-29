Joao Felix joins Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Pro League Al Nassr

Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Portugal international Joao Felix from Chelsea.

The deal for the 25-year-old attacking midfielder is reportedly worth up to €50 million, including performance-related bonuses.

Felix was given permission to discuss terms with the Riyadh club earlier in the week after a fee was agreed with Chelsea, and he jetted out to join the SPL outfit at their pre-season training camp in Austria.

The transfer was something of a poorly-guarded secret with Felix even being filmed taking part in a session alongside his new Al Nassr captain and international teammate Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday afternoon.

“I'm here to spread joy. Let's win together,” said Felix in a video posted to Al Nassr's social media channels on Tuesday.

The forward reportedly turned down an offer to return to boyhood club Benfica to instead secure a move to the kingdom.

Ronaldo is said to have intervened and persuaded his compatriot that Nassr was the best option as he attempts to revive a once promising career that has stalled badly in recent seasons.

Felix was one of the hottest properties in world football when he made a €126m move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid in 2019, but he never fully settled in the Spanish capital with his style of play at odds with the demands of manager Diego Simeone.

He scored 25 goals across a five-year stint with Atletico that was punctuated by loan spells with Barcelona and Chelsea, who chose not to take up their option in the summer of 2023 only to return 12 months later and seal a permanent deal.

However, just 12 first-team appearances and one goal followed as Felix failed to build on the flashes of promise he had shown while on loan at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea managed to recover most of the fee they paid Atletico Madrid last summer, and also banked a £5m loan fee having farmed him out to AC Milan for the second half of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Club World Cup winners have already offloaded goalkeepers Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga and winger Noni Madueke this summer.

They are still looking to cut their losses on several fringe players, including Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Renato Veiga and Armando Broja.

They have already spent more than £200m on new signings such as striker Liam Delap, winger Jamie Gittens and forward Joao Pedro, while they remain keen to conclude deals for Ajax defender Jorrel Hato and RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons.

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

F1 The Movie Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem Director: Joseph Kosinski Rating: 4/5

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi