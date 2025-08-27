Ask Mina: De Bruyne and McTominay’s Napoli ‘bromance’ blossoms and can Coman make the difference at Al Nassr?

Q: Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay both on the scoresheet for Napoli in their first Serie A match of the season. Looks like they have a 'bromance', can they fire Napoli to another title?

@Faisalsaleh via Instagram

A: Italian newspapers have already noted how inseparable McTominay and De Bruyne are. Both players share a commitment to winning at Napoli and the fans and media cannot get enough of them. It's easy to see why.

McTominay was crowned Serie A’s Player of the Year last season and scored the opening goal that helped clinch the title on the final day. Against Sassuolo over the weekend, he picked up right where he left off, heading in the opener. Napoli supporters have affectionately dubbed him apribottiglie – “the bottle opener” – for his knack of opening up play and striking first. He lived up to the nickname yet again.

De Bruyne is the brains of the operation. The Belgian marked his league debut with a free-kick goal and dictated the tempo, forever pushing Napoli onto the front foot. At 34 he is the oldest outfield player to feature for Napoli since 1995, but it’s his experience that is viewed as the quality that can elevate the team further. They may have the oldest squad in Serie A, but critics believe that age and experience could be exactly what propels them to another title.

Napoli want to play with more exuberance this season. Last term, they had only the sixth-best attack in the league, and with Romelu Lukaku out injured, they are looking to bring in a new striker, potentially Rasmus Hojlund, and want the midfield to carry more of the goalscoring burden. The 4-1-4-1 shape against Sassuolo was fluid: McTominay drifting centrally from wide left to attack space, De Bruyne dropping deep to orchestrate before ghosting forward as a false nine. The Scotland international has proved to be a fan favourite of the Partenopei and I’m sure De Bruyne will soon be the latest object of their affection.

Q: Was Kingsley Coman pushed out of Bayern Munich? How will they replace him and do you think Al Nassr was the right place to go?

@Zeeh107 on X

A: Bayern’s decision to part with Kingsley Coman was seemingly determined by both finances and politics. The club’s wage bill had spiralled under the previous regime of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic, leaving new sporting director Max Eberl under orders to cut costs while refreshing the squad. Coman’s high salary and injury record made him the obvious sacrifice, even if Vincent Kompany admitted it was an emotional farewell after a decade, eight Bundesliga titles and a Uefa Champions League crown. But the way it happened has sparked tension. According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, Eberl pushed through the sale to Al Nassr without board approval, then further angered leadership by requesting funds for a replacement, one Bayern have yet to secure.

How will they replace him?

Losing Coman on top of Leroy Sane, who was sold to Galatasaray, and with Jamal Musiala out with a long-term injury, has left Bayern light in attack. Their very public pursuit of Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade, a player they have tracked for some time, has not proved fruitful. Stuttgart want around €70 million for the attacking midfielder, a fee Bayern deem excessive. They have since turned their attention to Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku.

Al Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season. According to German media, Cristiano Ronaldo himself pushed for Coman's signing, believing his direct play would help push the team to challenge for honours. With Ronaldo and Joao Felix alongside him, Coman could make the difference.

Q: I just read that Jobe Bellingham’s parents have been banned from Borussia Dortmund’s dressing room. What happened?

@Lanoushak via Instagram

A: The 19-year-old Bellingham, signed from Sunderland this summer, was handed his first start at St Pauli at the weekend but lasted only 45 minutes before Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac replaced him with Felix Nmecha. Dortmund were 2-1 up at the break but contrived to throw it away, conceding twice in the final minutes to draw 3-3.

Jobe's dad, Mark Bellingham, had flown in from England to see his son’s debut and was spotted in what was described as an “emotional conversation” with sporting director Sebastian Kehl outside the dressing room. Reports suggested he had demanded to know why Jobe was taken off, which obviously caused headlines.

Jobe Bellingham in action for Borussia Dortmund against Danel Sinani of St Pauli. Getty Images

Lars Ricken, Dortmund’s CEO for sport, played down rumours of a rift. He admitted the exchange happened but insisted it was nothing dramatic, just the natural emotions of a family who have a close relationship with the club. "We'll ensure that we don't get into a furore again by commenting on such matters," Ricken said.

Nonethless, changes will be made. In future, only players, coaches and officials will be allowed near the dressing room. Kehl echoed that same message, noting the area will be reserved for the team, not families or advisors.

It wasn’t the dream debut Jobe and his family had hoped for, and it has caused quite the drama in Germany. BVB are desperate for the fuss to die down, so the player can focus on football rather than headlines.

Q: Why did Barcelona take so long to register Marcus Rashford and what have you made of his appearances for the club?

@Amal_hope4 via Instagram

A: Barcelona took so long to register Marcus Rashford because of the same financial issues that have plagued the club for so many years now. La Liga’s strict rules meant that, after spending more on transfers and wages than they earned in revenue last season, Barca had to free up space before new players could be registered. Hansi Flick admitted before the season that he was “not happy” with the situation, but there is little he can do about it. In the end, Rashford and fellow summer recruit Joao Garcia were only registered on August 17, the morning of the match.

Rashford was introduced as a substitute in the 69th minute for his debut against Mallorca, but by then, the game was already won as Barca were already 2-0 up against nine men. That meant there was little space to operate in, considering how deep Mallorca sat in a damage-limitation exercise.

His full debut came against Levante last weekend, and it wasn’t great. The Manchester United loanee showed early intent but soon drifted out of the game, barely influencing play as Levante repeatedly broke through a shaky defensive line. Trailing 2-0 at half time, Flick opted to withdraw him. Rashford’s subdued display was more a symptom of the team’s collective play.

Whether or not he can be an asset remains to be seen.

Q: Federico Chiesa finally scored a league goal! Do you think he will stay at Liverpool and will he make the desired impact?

@KIdilby via Instagram

A: And what a goal it was. Chiesa waited a full year for his first Premier League strike and delivered it just when Liverpool needed it most, restoring Liverpool's lead against Bournemouth in the opening match of the season. The celebration said everything – the joy on his face, the embrace of his teammates, the cheering from the stands. It showed not only how desperate he is to make an impact, but also how loved he is by the club and supporters.

The Bournemouth game was emotional for many reasons, and it underlined once more that Chiesa is a player for the big occasions. Once a match-winner for Juventus and Italy, injuries have cruelly interrupted his development. But, when fit and given freedom, he still produces. Arne Slot has said as much. AC Milan and others in Serie A were reportedly eager to tempt him back to Italy, but as Tuttosport put it, his strike against Bournemouth felt like a sliding-doors moment, one that could keep him in red for another season. However, reports in England suggest Liverpool may consider including him in a deal for Alexander Isak.

If he stays fit, Chiesa improves any squad. Despite playing only 104 league minutes last season, he has accepted Slot’s decisions, put his head down and worked hard. He is resilient and deserves a run of games. Let's hope Liverpool offer him the opportunity.

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS Women: 55kg brown-black belt: Amal Amjahid (BEL) bt Amanda Monteiro (BRA) via choke

62kg brown-black belt: Bianca Basilio (BRA) bt Ffion Davies (GBR) via referee’s decision (0-0, 2-2 adv)

70kg brown-black belt: Ana Carolina Vieira (BRA) bt Jessica Swanson (USA), 9-0

90kg brown-black belt: Angelica Galvao (USA) bt Marta Szarecka (POL) 8-2 Men: 62kg black belt: Joao Miyao (BRA) bt Wan Ki-chae (KOR), 7-2

69kg black belt: Paulo Miyao (BRA) bt Gianni Grippo (USA), 2-2 (1-0 adv)

77kg black belt: Espen Mathiesen (NOR) bt Jake Mackenzie (CAN)

85kg black belt: Isaque Braz (BRA) bt Faisal Al Ketbi (UAE), 2-0

94kg black belt: Felipe Pena (BRA) bt Adam Wardzinski (POL), 4-0

110kg black belt final: Erberth Santos (BRA) bt Lucio Rodrigues (GBR) via rear naked choke

World Cup League Two Results Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs Oman beat United States by six wickets Nepal beat United States by 35 runs Oman beat Nepal by eight wickets Fixtures Tuesday, Oman v United States Wednesday, Nepal v United States

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

The Bio Hometown: Bogota, Colombia

Favourite place to relax in UAE: the desert around Al Mleiha in Sharjah or the eastern mangroves in Abu Dhabi

The one book everyone should read: 100 Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez. It will make your mind fly

Favourite documentary: Chasing Coral by Jeff Orlowski. It's a good reality check about one of the most valued ecosystems for humanity

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

HOW TO WATCH Facebook: TheNationalNews Twitter: @thenationalnews Instagram: @thenationalnews.com TikTok: @thenationalnews

Kathryn Hawkes of House of Hawkes on being a good guest (because we’ve all had bad ones) Arrive with a thank you gift, or make sure you have one for your host by the time you leave.

Offer to buy groceries, cook them a meal or take your hosts out for dinner.

Help out around the house.

Entertain yourself so that your hosts don’t feel that they constantly need to.

Leave no trace of your stay – if you’ve borrowed a book, return it to where you found it.

Offer to strip the bed before you go.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dooda%20Solutions%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lebanon%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENada%20Ghanem%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20AgriTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24300%2C000%20in%20equity-free%20funding%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2011%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: BorrowMe ( BorrowMe.com ) Date started: August 2021 Founder: Nour Sabri Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: E-commerce / Marketplace Size: Two employees Funding stage: Seed investment Initial investment: $200,000 Investors: Amr Manaa (director, PwC Middle East)

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

The Land between Two Rivers: Writing in an Age of Refugees

Tom Sleigh, Graywolf Press

The biog Hobbies: Writing and running

Favourite sport: beach volleyball

Favourite holiday destinations: Turkey and Puerto Rico​

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

SPECS%3A%20Polestar%203 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELong-range%20dual%20motor%20with%20400V%20battery%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E360kW%20%2F%20483bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E840Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20touring%20range%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20628km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.7sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210kph%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh360%2C000%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeptember%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Name: Abeer Al Shahi Emirate: Sharjah – Khor Fakkan Education: Master’s degree in special education, preparing for a PhD in philosophy. Favourite activities: Bungee jumping Favourite quote: “My people and I will not settle for anything less than first place” – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

APPLE IPAD MINI (A17 PRO) Display: 21cm Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488, 326ppi, 500 nits Chip: Apple A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Storage: 128/256/512GB Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, digital zoom up to 5x, Smart HDR 4 Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR 4, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps Biometrics: Touch ID, Face ID Colours: Blue, purple, space grey, starlight In the box: iPad mini, USB-C cable, 20W USB-C power adapter Price: From Dh2,099

Empire of Enchantment: The Story of Indian Magic John Zubrzycki, Hurst Publishers