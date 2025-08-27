Ask Mina: De Bruyne and McTominay’s Napoli ‘bromance’ blossoms and can Coman make the difference at Al Nassr?

Q: Kevin De Bruyne and Scott McTominay both on the scoresheet for Napoli in their first Serie A match of the season. Looks like they have a 'bromance', can they fire Napoli to another title?
@Faisalsaleh via Instagram
A: Italian newspapers have already noted how inseparable McTominay and De Bruyne are. Both players share a commitment to winning at Napoli and the fans and media cannot get enough of them. It's easy to see why.
McTominay was crowned Serie A’s Player of the Year last season and scored the opening goal that helped clinch the title on the final day. Against Sassuolo over the weekend, he picked up right where he left off, heading in the opener. Napoli supporters have affectionately dubbed him apribottiglie – “the bottle opener” – for his knack of opening up play and striking first. He lived up to the nickname yet again.
De Bruyne is the brains of the operation. The Belgian marked his league debut with a free-kick goal and dictated the tempo, forever pushing Napoli onto the front foot. At 34 he is the oldest outfield player to feature for Napoli since 1995, but it’s his experience that is viewed as the quality that can elevate the team further. They may have the oldest squad in Serie A, but critics believe that age and experience could be exactly what propels them to another title.
Napoli want to play with more exuberance this season. Last term, they had only the sixth-best attack in the league, and with Romelu Lukaku out injured, they are looking to bring in a new striker, potentially Rasmus Hojlund, and want the midfield to carry more of the goalscoring burden. The 4-1-4-1 shape against Sassuolo was fluid: McTominay drifting centrally from wide left to attack space, De Bruyne dropping deep to orchestrate before ghosting forward as a false nine. The Scotland international has proved to be a fan favourite of the Partenopei and I’m sure De Bruyne will soon be the latest object of their affection.
Q: Was Kingsley Coman pushed out of Bayern Munich? How will they replace him and do you think Al Nassr was the right place to go?
@Zeeh107 on X
A: Bayern’s decision to part with Kingsley Coman was seemingly determined by both finances and politics. The club’s wage bill had spiralled under the previous regime of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic, leaving new sporting director Max Eberl under orders to cut costs while refreshing the squad. Coman’s high salary and injury record made him the obvious sacrifice, even if Vincent Kompany admitted it was an emotional farewell after a decade, eight Bundesliga titles and a Uefa Champions League crown. But the way it happened has sparked tension. According to Süddeutsche Zeitung, Eberl pushed through the sale to Al Nassr without board approval, then further angered leadership by requesting funds for a replacement, one Bayern have yet to secure.
How will they replace him?
Losing Coman on top of Leroy Sane, who was sold to Galatasaray, and with Jamal Musiala out with a long-term injury, has left Bayern light in attack. Their very public pursuit of Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade, a player they have tracked for some time, has not proved fruitful. Stuttgart want around €70 million for the attacking midfielder, a fee Bayern deem excessive. They have since turned their attention to Chelsea’s Christopher Nkunku.
Al Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season. According to German media, Cristiano Ronaldo himself pushed for Coman's signing, believing his direct play would help push the team to challenge for honours. With Ronaldo and Joao Felix alongside him, Coman could make the difference.
Q: I just read that Jobe Bellingham’s parents have been banned from Borussia Dortmund’s dressing room. What happened?
@Lanoushak via Instagram
A: The 19-year-old Bellingham, signed from Sunderland this summer, was handed his first start at St Pauli at the weekend but lasted only 45 minutes before Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac replaced him with Felix Nmecha. Dortmund were 2-1 up at the break but contrived to throw it away, conceding twice in the final minutes to draw 3-3.
Jobe's dad, Mark Bellingham, had flown in from England to see his son’s debut and was spotted in what was described as an “emotional conversation” with sporting director Sebastian Kehl outside the dressing room. Reports suggested he had demanded to know why Jobe was taken off, which obviously caused headlines.
Lars Ricken, Dortmund’s CEO for sport, played down rumours of a rift. He admitted the exchange happened but insisted it was nothing dramatic, just the natural emotions of a family who have a close relationship with the club. "We'll ensure that we don't get into a furore again by commenting on such matters," Ricken said.
Nonethless, changes will be made. In future, only players, coaches and officials will be allowed near the dressing room. Kehl echoed that same message, noting the area will be reserved for the team, not families or advisors.
It wasn’t the dream debut Jobe and his family had hoped for, and it has caused quite the drama in Germany. BVB are desperate for the fuss to die down, so the player can focus on football rather than headlines.
Q: Why did Barcelona take so long to register Marcus Rashford and what have you made of his appearances for the club?
@Amal_hope4 via Instagram
A: Barcelona took so long to register Marcus Rashford because of the same financial issues that have plagued the club for so many years now. La Liga’s strict rules meant that, after spending more on transfers and wages than they earned in revenue last season, Barca had to free up space before new players could be registered. Hansi Flick admitted before the season that he was “not happy” with the situation, but there is little he can do about it. In the end, Rashford and fellow summer recruit Joao Garcia were only registered on August 17, the morning of the match.
Rashford was introduced as a substitute in the 69th minute for his debut against Mallorca, but by then, the game was already won as Barca were already 2-0 up against nine men. That meant there was little space to operate in, considering how deep Mallorca sat in a damage-limitation exercise.
His full debut came against Levante last weekend, and it wasn’t great. The Manchester United loanee showed early intent but soon drifted out of the game, barely influencing play as Levante repeatedly broke through a shaky defensive line. Trailing 2-0 at half time, Flick opted to withdraw him. Rashford’s subdued display was more a symptom of the team’s collective play.
Whether or not he can be an asset remains to be seen.
Q: Federico Chiesa finally scored a league goal! Do you think he will stay at Liverpool and will he make the desired impact?
@KIdilby via Instagram
A: And what a goal it was. Chiesa waited a full year for his first Premier League strike and delivered it just when Liverpool needed it most, restoring Liverpool's lead against Bournemouth in the opening match of the season. The celebration said everything – the joy on his face, the embrace of his teammates, the cheering from the stands. It showed not only how desperate he is to make an impact, but also how loved he is by the club and supporters.
The Bournemouth game was emotional for many reasons, and it underlined once more that Chiesa is a player for the big occasions. Once a match-winner for Juventus and Italy, injuries have cruelly interrupted his development. But, when fit and given freedom, he still produces. Arne Slot has said as much. AC Milan and others in Serie A were reportedly eager to tempt him back to Italy, but as Tuttosport put it, his strike against Bournemouth felt like a sliding-doors moment, one that could keep him in red for another season. However, reports in England suggest Liverpool may consider including him in a deal for Alexander Isak.
If he stays fit, Chiesa improves any squad. Despite playing only 104 league minutes last season, he has accepted Slot’s decisions, put his head down and worked hard. He is resilient and deserves a run of games. Let's hope Liverpool offer him the opportunity.