Ask Mina: Joao Felix's Saudi Arabia mission and Gigi Donnarumma's discontent

Q: Joao Felix to Al Nassr. Is he the biggest disappointment in football? What can we expect from him in Saudi Arabia?
A: It feels like the latest twist in a career that always promised and rarely delivered. The Saudi club have agreed a deal worth up to £43.7 million to sign him from Chelsea, and while that’s a big number, it is nowhere near the £113m Atletico Madrid paid Benfica for him back in 2019, when he was just 19.
Back then, he looked like the next big thing – a Golden Boy winner, Young Player of the Year, and already lighting up the Portuguese league. But for all the talent, it just never really clicked for him. There were flashes of brilliance, sure, but the consistency was never there.
That record fee to Atletico became like a noose around his neck. Some argued it burdened him. But a few of us were of the opinion that he played like someone who believed the price tag absolved him of the need to put in the hard work. As if his talent alone was enough.
It’s a shame as this was a man who once said he wanted to “win the Champions League, win a World Cup or a European Cup with Portugal, and, of course, the Ballon d’Or”.
Portuguese media have been scathing. Radio Renascenca likened his career to chewing gum – exciting at first, but “a product that promised explosive flavour then quickly went stale”. Football agent Jen Mendelewitsch told RMC, “Joao Felix has not played football in a very long time. He is a money printing machine,” and blamed poor career choices for his stagnation.
There is hope Jorge Jesus, former Benfica coach, can still unlock the talent. Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly helped push the move, seeing it as a way to boost their on-pitch chemistry ahead of the 2026 World Cup. But unless Felix rediscovers the ambition that once matched his ability, the story may stay the same.
Q: I feel conflicted about Luiz Diaz’s transfer to Bayern Munich. I didn’t really want him to leave. Is Bayern Munich the right destination?
A: I can understand why Liverpool fans might feel conflicted. Luis Diaz is a popular figure, and letting him go while he is still in his prime raises doubts. But honestly, this is a deal that makes a lot of sense for the club.
Diaz first expressed his desire to leave in 2024 so we know he’s been angling for a move elsewhere and he has pushed for this. Bayern have agreed to pay £65.5 million, giving Liverpool a profit of more than £20 million on the original fee.
With Diaz turning 29 in January and only two years left on his contract, the timing makes sense. He had already turned down two new offers, and without an agreement in place, Liverpool knew that waiting another year would have meant a sharp drop in his market value.
On the pitch, Diaz gave everything. He scored 41 goals and provided 23 assists in 148 matches and played with a level of intensity fans instantly warmed to.
But his time at Anfield was also marked by disruption – a five month knee injury, personal trauma during his father’s kidnapping, and inconsistency in front of goal.
Last season under Arne Slot, he was moved centrally and produced a career best 17 goals. But while he always fought for the jersey, his hard work did not consistently translate into goals. I guess it’s hard to live up to what Mohamed Salah can do!
For Bayern, the move addresses their clear need. With Leroy Sane gone and Jamal Musiala recovering from injury, Diaz is seen as the perfect addition. He is admired for his work rate, especially off the ball, his directness, and versatility across the front line. He is durable, unlike many these days and has just delivered the most productive season of his career.
He is a player in his prime. More importantly, he should enjoy Vincent Kompany’s approach to the game and will undoubtedly make the difference in the Bundesliga.
In the short term, he fits the plan. But whether this is smart business over four years for the club is a valid question. Bayern are investing at the top end of the market.
The deal makes sense for now but I’m not sure whether the cost aligns with their long term planning. As for Liverpool, it’s sad for good players to leave but rest assured, this was a good piece of business.
Q: Where is Gianluigi Donnarumma going? Will he go back to Italy or Manchester City or United? Surprising that PSG won’t do everything to keep him.
A: From what I understand, PSG have tried hard to keep Donnarumma and have offered him a contract extension, but the goalkeeper isn’t convinced. He’s not happy with the salary being proposed or the proposed deal. According to sources, Donnarumma and his camp were somewhat taken aback by PSG’s offer.
The Parisien club, under Luis Campos, are shifting towards a new salary model built around performance. The idea is to offer a lower base wage, with bonuses making up the difference. It makes sense in theory.
But for Gianluigi Donnarumma, who currently earns over €10m a year, being asked to drop to approximately €7m or so with the rest dependent on incentives feels less like progress and more like a lack of appreciation. It does not quite reflect the weight of his role in helping the club win its first Champions League title.
I understand PSG’s efforts to move away from the image of endlessly splashing cash and they seem to have already lined up a replacement with a deal for Lille’s Lucas Chevalier close to being finalised. There’s a logic to it. But I also understand why Donnarumma might feel aggrieved. Recognition comes in many forms, and pay is definitely one of them.
Other European clubs including Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the situation, ready to move if they sense an opportunity to capitalise on Donnarumma’s discontent.
United may be a historic name, but they finished 15th last season and are nowhere near competing for major trophies. That could be a factor in the goalkeeper’s decision.
As for Manchester City, reports in Italy suggest the club have asked to be kept informed about Donnarumma’s availability, even with James Trafford expected to arrive.
Galatasaray are also in the mix and appear willing to put forward a lucrative offer. But beyond the numbers, if Donnarumma wants to leave PSG, he must find a club whose ambitions match his own. He is an outstanding talent and a difference maker.
