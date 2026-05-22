Al Ahli Saudi's Ivan Toney makes England World Cup squad as Foden and Palmer miss out

Ivan Toney has been rewarded for another prolific season in the Saudi Pro League with a call-up to England's World Cup squad.

The Al Ahli Saudi striker scored 32 league goals in as many games to finish second in the SPL scoring charts behind only Julian Quinones.

Toney, 30, also fired Ahli to back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles.

Despite the former Brentford striker's rich vein of form since moving to the kingdom in 2024, he has been overlooked by England coach Thomas Tuchel during World Cup qualifying.

Toney's only other call-up under Tuchel was for last summer's friendlies against Andorra and Senegal, where he made a brief cameo against the latter.

Tuchel said that, after discussing Toney with his club coach, Matthias Jaissle, he opted to bring the player back into his plans.

"I had fantastic feedback from his club coach ... I have a close connection with him, always fantastic feedback about his role there, about his ability, his fitness," Tuchel told reporters to announce his 26-man squad.

"We could see that he still collects the numbers, I think he has very special skills that could help us, the situations, scenarios when we are chasing a result. I think he can be a very valuable addition to Harry Kane, he can be present in the box when we are pushing for a goal.

"He can take attention off other strikers, he has a natural presence within the box, he is a natural finisher, he can help us with set pieces, he is very strong in there. Very good in using his body and not to forget, he is a world-class penalty taker. He ticks some boxes that we wanted to be ticked."

He joins England captain and all-time record scorer Kane and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins as the recognised strikers in the sqaud, with Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, on loan from Manchester United) and Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United among the forwards.

There are some notable absentees, with Manchester City's Phil Foden and Chelsea's Cole Palmer missing out on selection.

Both have paid the price for poor seasons, while Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White, the highest scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season with 14 alongside Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, also not picked.

Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were also overlooked, as was Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Maguire was informed of Tuchel's decision on Thursday, posting on social media: "I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I've had. I've been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I wish the players all the best."

John Stones has seen his season ravaged by injury but England coach Thomas Tuchel retains belief in his abilities. EPA Info

Despite an injury-disrupted campaign, there is a place for departing Manchester City defender John Stones.

Stones, 31, will leave City following Sunday's final league game of the season against Aston Villa after 10 years at the club.

When asked if he thought Stones could play an important role at the World Cup, Tuchel said: "Yes, otherwise I wouldn’t have picked him. He’s excited to come and I am excited to have him. I am a huge believer in John. I believe he is a world-class player, an amazing character and a proven winner. He knows how to adapt to a winning culture. He knows how to adapt tactically on the field."

Kobbie Mainoo's impressive form since returning to the United first team under Michael Carrick has earned him a place in midfield alongside Arsenal's title-winning duo of Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Forest's Eliot Anderson, Brentford's Jordan Henderson and Morgan Rodgers of Villa.

Defender Jarrell Quansah has been rewarded for an impressive debut campaign at Bayer Leverkusen while Tottenham's Djed Spence has been included despite breaking his jaw in the midweek defeat to Chelsea.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, on loan from Manchester United), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle)