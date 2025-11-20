Sheikh Khaled and Sheikh Hamdan tour Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Thursday toured the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi ahead of its grand opening this weekend.
The two men were shown the rich array of displays and exhibits housed within the sprawling 35,000 square metre venue on Saadiyat Island - the largest in the Middle East - which chronicles several eras of natural history.
The cultural attraction will take visitors on a remarkable journey through time, from the formation of the universe and the solar system to the evolution of life on Earth, the age of dinosaurs, and the extensive biodiversity of the present day.
Sheikh Khaled and Sheikh Hamdan began their visit with a viewing of the museum's spectacular atrium, showcasing a world-first exhibition of a herd of sauropod dinosaurs, arranged together at the museum entrance to recreate a moment from prehistoric times.
They also reviewed the museum's educational and environmental content, which includes interactive experiences designed to encourage people to reflect on the relationship between humanity and nature.
Sheikh Khaled said the museum highlights the UAE's advancing leadership in natural sciences and the study of Earth's history. Sheikh Hamdan hailed the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi as a significant addition to the UAE’s growing cultural and scientific landscape.
The museum will open to the public on Saturday, November 22, serving as another jewel in the crown of the expanding Saadiyat Cultural District, alongside Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the soon-to-open Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.
