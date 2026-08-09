Emirates flights to Bahrain and Kuwait remain suspended as Etihad and Qatar Airways resume operations

Emirates airline's flights from Dubai to Bahrain and Kuwait remain suspended, while Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have resumed services after weeks of disruption caused by the regional war.

Previously, Emirates announced that services would be suspended until at least August 6. However, at the time of writing, there are no Emirates flights listed to either destination on August 9 or 10.

Before the conflict, the airline ran three daily Bahrain flights – EK835, EK837 and EK839, along with four daily Kuwait services – EK853, EK855, EK857 and EK859.

A disclaimer on the airline's website states: “Please be aware that we can only show the services offered on Emirates-operated flights. For any connecting flights operated by codeshare airlines, please refer to their website.”

Etihad, which previously operated multiple daily flights from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport, has listed one daily service to Kuwait and four flights a week to Bahrain from August 8.

Flight EY653 to Kuwait is scheduled to depart Abu Dhabi at 8.25am daily, while EY643 to Bahrain leaves at 3.40pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Fellow UAE carriers flydubai and Air Arabia also operate services to Bahrain and Kuwait, although some flights are subject to cancellation.

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has also resumed daily services to Bahrain, Kuwait and Erbil from August 8. The airline has continued to operate flights between Doha and the UAE throughout the latest disruption, serving Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

From Kuwait, Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways continue to operate multiple daily services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while Bahrain's Gulf Air maintains flights to both UAE cities.

The disruption is not limited to UAE airlines. While hopes of de-escalation have grown, the US and Iran continue to exchange threats after months of attacks. International carriers have continued to adjust schedules because of airspace restrictions and operational uncertainty across the region.

British Airways has postponed the resumption of flights to Dubai, Bahrain and Amman until October 25, while continuing to operate a reduced schedule to Doha and Riyadh. KLM has suspended services to Dubai, Riyadh and Dammam until August 23 as it continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq, Israel and parts of the Arabian Gulf. Lufthansa Group airlines, including Lufthansa and Swiss, have also adjusted schedules to several Middle East destinations in recent weeks, while Air France has temporarily suspended flights to Saudi Arabia.

Airlines have referred to security concerns, airspace restrictions and operational uncertainty as they continue to review their schedules.