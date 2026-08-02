Middle East flights: Which airlines have suspended or cancelled services amid US-Iran conflict?

Some airlines are extending flight suspensions across parts of the Middle East, despite the US announcement of a renewed diplomatic push aimed at ending weeks of regional hostilities.

US President Donald Trump said he halted American military strikes on Iran, and Washington would take part in talks with Tehran aimed at establishing a new ceasefire.

Writing on Truth Social early on Sunday, he said the goal was the "total opening" of the Strait of Hormuz and an "end to Iran's nuclear threat".

The announcement came after Kuwait said its air defences intercepted Iranian drones on Saturday. The Kuwaiti military said explosions heard across the country were the result of interceptions by air defence systems following what it described as Iranian aggression. Authorities urged residents to rely on official information and follow safety instructions.

Although hopes of de-escalation have risen, airlines continue to adjust schedules because of ongoing airspace restrictions and operational uncertainty across the region.

Here's how international carriers are responding.

Oman Air

Oman Air said it had adjusted some flight schedules because of temporary restrictions on certain air routes and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations across parts of its network.

The airline said passengers affected by the changes would receive updates by WhatsApp, email or SMS and that some travellers may be rebooked on other airlines, subject to availability. It urged customers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

KLM

KLM flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until September 6. EPA Info

KLM has adjusted its flight schedule across the Middle East and continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf.

Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until September 6.

The airline said it was not yet able to resume its regular schedule in the region, with flights cancelled or adjusted depending on operational conditions.

Passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their travel for a later date or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines flights to Dubai remain suspended until October 24. EPA Info

Singapore Airlines flights to Dubai were scheduled to resume on August 2, but the suspension has been extended until October 24.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said on its website. “Customers affected by flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

Scoot

The low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines has suspended its Singapore-Jeddah flights until August 8.

Customers affected by flight cancellations may request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel, or rebook on alternative Scoot flights, the airline said.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman as the carrier continues to restore services across parts of the Middle East. But flights to Iran remain suspended. The airline also warned of further disruption due to the latest escalation.

“Some of our flights to and from Iran and the surrounding region have been cancelled. The current situation in the region's airspace is being monitored in real-time, and additional flight cancellations may occur,” the airline posted on its website.

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines flights from Manila to Doha have resumed, but flights to Dubai are suspended until October 2.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will restore full capacity as conditions allow,” the airline said.

British Airways

British Airways has delayed its phased return to the Middle East, originally set to resume on July 1.

Under the revised schedule, flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman will remain suspended until October 25.

The carrier is also reducing frequencies on other Middle East routes. Flights to Doha will operate once daily instead of twice daily from August 1, while services to Riyadh will be reduced from two daily flights to one daily flight from August 8.

The airline has permanently suspended flights to Jeddah.

Air Canada

Air Canada has extended the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until October 24. Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to check directly with the airline for rebooking and refund options as schedules continue to be adjusted in response to regional conditions.

Air Astana

Kazakhstan's national carrier has suspended flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai until August 31 “due to the further deterioration of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf area”.

“Passengers are entitled to a full refund at the point of purchase, free rebooking to later dates, or rebooking to other international destinations operated by Air Astana,” the airline said.

Finnair

Finnair is suspending its flights to Doha for the winter season. Photo: Finnair Info

Finnair has extended its flight suspensions between Helsinki and Dubai until October 24.

Meanwhile, its flights to Doha will remain suspended for the winter season “due to commercial reasons”, the airline said. “Finnair customers who have bookings from October 3 to March 27, 2027, will be rerouted, mostly on Qatar Airways-operated flights on these routes,” the airline said.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier has extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until October 24 and October 25, respectively. Flights were earlier scheduled to resume on September 1.

“Affected travellers will be offered the flexibility to rebook, reroute or refund their tickets. Cathay will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East,” the airline said.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has suspended flights to several destinations in the region.

While Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss have resumed operations to Tel Aviv, Brussels Airlines flights to Tel Aviv remain suspended.

Lufthansa and Swiss flights to Dubai also remain suspended until September 13.

Meanwhile, services of Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are on hold until October 24.

ITA Airways

The national carrier of Italy has suspended flights to Riyadh until September 15, while flights to Dubai are suspended until October 24.

“Passengers can request rebooking on an alternative flight or a refund of their ticket,” the airline said.

United Airlines

United Airlines flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv continue to be affected by continuing disruption.

Passengers affected by cancellations until September 7 can rebook their travel or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions, the airline said.

American Airlines

American Airlines has updated its travel alerts for passengers flying to or through parts of the Middle East, including Tel Aviv and Doha, with flexible booking options in place.

Customers who purchased tickets by March 28 for travel between February 28 and January 6, 2027, can make a one-time change without a fee, provided they keep the same origin and destination and travel in the same cabin, subject to availability.

Passengers also have the option to cancel their trip and request a refund, depending on ticket conditions. The airline said schedules and policies remain subject to change.

IndiGo

IndiGo operates routes across the Gulf from Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. However, the airline has warned passengers travelling to and from the region to expect potential disruptions.

"Due to the evolving situation in the Middle East, there may be changes to flight schedules. Customers are advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport," the airline said.