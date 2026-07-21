Jordan flight cancellations continue as Iranian attacks disrupt air travel

Several flights at Jordan's Queen Alia International Airport have been cancelled amid continuing Iranian attacks.

Sirens rang out across Amman on Monday evening, warning people of an aerial threat. Jordanian military later said its air defence system intercepted three incoming Iranian missiles. No material damage or casualties were caused by the interception, authorities said, without specifying the target of the attack.

Monday's attacks came a day after Jordanian military said three Iranian missiles launched at the kingdom were intercepted. A fourth fell in an “empty area”.

Cancelled departures on Monday include Royal Jordanian flights RJ9006, RJ9004, RJ9008 and RJ9010 to Damascus, RJ672 and RJ8672 to Bahrain, RJ517 to Algiers and RJ261 to New York.

Cancelled arrivals at Queen Alia International Airport included Royal Jordanian's RJ825 from Erbil, RJ673 from Bahrain and three flights from Damascus: RJ 9001, RJ9003 and RJ9005.

Iraqi Airways flight IA181 from Sulaimaniyah and its corresponding departure, IA182, were also cancelled.

Operations at Kuwait International Airport and Bahrain International Airport have resumed, following several cancellations on Sunday after renewed fighting between the US and Iran prompted temporary airspace restrictions and operational disruptions.

The US State Department updated its worldwide travel advisory on July 18, warning Americans that “due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation”.

It advised Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution, warning that “flight cancellations and periodic airspace closures may cause travel disruptions”, and urging travellers to monitor security alerts issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate.

The advisory also said US diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have previously been targeted and warned that groups supportive of Iran could target US interests or locations associated with Americans around the world.

Last week, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) reinstated guidance advising airlines to avoid operating through the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE and parts of the Gulf of Oman, citing the risk posed by the renewed conflict in the region. The agency said the presence of military activity increased the risk to civilian aircraft.

Although Gulf airports remain open and airlines are restoring normal operations, aviation authorities continue to monitor the situation and have warned that changes could be made at short notice should security conditions deteriorate.