Kuwait's air defences respond to Iranian drone attacks

Kuwait's air defences responded to drone attacks on Saturday after what the country's military described as Iranian aggression.

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said explosions heard were the result of interceptions by air defence systems. The military did not provide details about the number of drones involved or what areas were attacked.

The authorities urged residents to follow safety instructions and to rely only on official information.

A Defence Ministry spokesman said material damage was caused by falling debris, but no casualties were reported.

Elsewhere, a tanker was struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman, damaging the vessel's engine room and leaving it unable to manoeuvre, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said. The incident took place near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

The UKMTO said there were no reported casualties or environmental impact, while authorities were investigating the incident.

It is the latest in a series of attacks on commercial shipping near the strait in recent weeks. The US has said the waterway is open, but Iran continues to restrict traffic and some shipping companies refuse to transit owing to security risks.

In southern Lebanon, where dozens of towns and villages remain under Israeli occupation, detonations and gunfire were reported on Saturday.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that Israeli soldiers opened fire on a group of fishermen to the south of Tyre from Al Bayada, which remains under Israeli occupation.

Overnight, Israeli forces carried out a series of large demolitions in southern Lebanon, destroying buildings and infrastructure in several villages. There were two blasts in Haddatha, another in Talousah and one in Beit Yahoun.

The destruction comes as Lebanon and Israel prepare for another round of talks in Rome on August 4. The implementation of the US-mediated framework and the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon are expected to remain key issues.