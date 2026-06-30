Israel tells Lebanon that leaving pilot zones will 'take time'

Israeli officials have told Lebanon that leaving the two designated “pilot zones” occupied by their troops will take time, a Lebanese military official said, in what would delay the implementation of an agreement between the two countries.

“We are waiting for them. They said it would take time. If the Israelis want to contact us, they do it through the Americans. They tell the Americans, and then the Americans tell us,” a senior Lebanese military official told The National.

“The process was supposed to start last week when the Israelis declared that they would withdraw from the pilot zones,” the military source added.

The agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in Washington last Friday could eventually lead to Israel's withdrawal and Hezbollah's disarmament.

But Israeli officials have made it clear that they have no intention of withdrawing any time soon. Israeli media have reported that it could take a few weeks for the process to start, even if it involves only two locations.

The first zone is in Zawtar, north of the Litani river and next to Beaufort Castle. Israeli soldiers remain on the edge of the heavily damaged and empty town, but not inside it.

The second pilot zone, south of the Litani, includes the towns of Froun and Ghandourieh. Residents and security officials point out that the towns were not under occupation when the framework deal was agreed.

The deal has been criticised by many in Lebanon as one-sided and for preventing legal action against Israel, which currently occupies up to 10km of Lebanese territory. Many of the areas under its control, including dozens of towns and villages, have been almost destroyed.

Under scrutiny

According to leaked versions of the additional security annex to the framework deal, “highly-qualified” Lebanese Armed Forces soldiers will be deployed to the cleared-out zones. It is unclear whether this description means they would require additional vetting or training, but it is understood to refer to Lebanon's elite Ranger Regiment.

The deal places the onus on the Lebanese army to clear Hezbollah from areas, a deeply sensitive task in Lebanon, where internal tensions are bubbling. Confronting Hezbollah could lead to civil war, many warn.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has said occasional “campaigns of doubt and slander” against the army would not affect its performance or the confidence of officials.

Mr Aoun, the former army commander, made the comments to the current commander, Gen Rodolphe Haykal. Gen Haykal has just returned from trips to the UK and Turkey, where he held lengthy talks with military officials from the two Nato powers.

He praised the “role played by the army to extend the authority of the state, maintain security and stability in the country, control the borders and protect civil peace”.

On Monday, Mr Aoun and Gen Haykal met Centcom commander Adm Brad Cooper, who is expected to oversee the first stages of the framework agreement reached between Israel and Lebanon last week.

Adm Cooper, the most senior US military officer in the region who is overseeing America's war with Iran, travelled from Israel to Lebanon to discuss the implementation of monitoring and verifying Hezbollah’s disarmament in the pilot zones.

Tuesday was relatively calm with a handful of Israeli air strikes along Lebanon's southern border, but no movement on the front line.