Trump to attend Nato summit despite tension over Iran war

US President Donald Trump will attend the Nato summit in Turkey next month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation over whether he would appear.

Speaking at a congressional hearing, Mr Rubio acknowledged the President’s frustration with some Nato allies after several countries declined to support the US military campaign against Iran.

But he said Mr Trump would attend the alliance gathering in Ankara on July 7 and 8.

“The United States is still in the Nato alliance and we’ll be there in Turkey to talk about all these topics,” Mr Rubio said. “The President himself will be attending the next Nato meeting of heads of state, where all these points will be made clear.”

Since the outbreak of the war in Iran on February 28, several Nato members have denied access to airspace for US military operations and declined to contribute ships to efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Countries including Britain, Germany, Spain and France said that Nato is a defensive alliance and that Iran falls outside its mandate.

The stance angered Mr Trump, who has alternated between threatening to withdraw from the alliance and arguing that the US does not need allied support.

He has also described Nato as a “paper tiger”, accusing allies of relying on American funding and security guarantees while offering too little in return.

Washington expects to reduce its defence contribution to the alliance and wants European Nato members and Canada to increase the number of aircraft and ships they provide, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Quoting comments from US Air Force Gen Alexus Grynkewich, Nato’s top military commander and head of US forces in Europe, Reuters reported that officials believe there has been an “unhealthy co-dependence” within the alliance on US military capabilities.

Gen Grynkewich said Mr Trump and his Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth were determined to change that balance.

According to Reuters, the planned reductions could affect refuelling aircraft, fighter jets, drones and naval postings.