Nato member Romania says Russian drone hit block of flats

Nato member Romania said on Friday that a Russian drone hit a residential building in a south-eastern city, injuring two people, during an overnight attack launched by Moscow on neighbouring Ukraine.

It is the first time in the war that a drone has hit ⁠a densely populated area of Romania, also a member of the EU, and caused injuries. The incident has increased tension on Nato's eastern flank at a time when Ukraine's allies are worried about the conflict spreading further.

"We condemn Russia's recklessness and Nato will continue to strengthen ⁠our defences against all threats, including drones," a Nato representative said in a post on X.

The drone hit the roof of a 10-storey apartment block ​in Galati, near the border with Ukraine, and ⁠caused an explosion, the Romanian authorities said.

'Serious violation'

"Initial information indicates that the entire load of the Geran 2 drone, of Russian origin, exploded upon impact," the country's Defence ​Ministry said in a statement.

Romania, which shares a 650km land border with Ukraine, has recorded 28 cases of Russian drones breaching its airspace since Moscow began attacking Kyiv's ports across the Danube River, the ministry added.

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu called the incident a "serious violation of international law" and said Bucharest "requested measures to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to Romania". She said the Russian ambassador had been summoned to her ministry.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said his country would strengthen its anti-drone programme using an EU financial instrument.

Oana Toiu wants to accelerate the transfer of anti-drone capabilities to Romania. AFP Info

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia had "crossed yet another line".

Russia's ambassador to France was also summoned by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Speaking to France Inter, Mr Barrot said he would tell the ambassador that Moscow has committed "acts of intimidation that are inconsequential but ultimately futile, as they will in no way deter us from our support to the Ukrainian resistance".

Pressed on whether the incident in Romania constituted a breach of Nato's Article 5, which leads to collective defence action, Mr Barrot said he did not have all the information necessary to make that assessment. "This is an irresponsible act with a drone and it's not the first – in the past months several times Russian drones have gone astray in European and Nato skies," he added.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian Defence Ministry.

Ukrainian drones have strayed into Baltic countries' airspace in recent weeks, sowing confusion and raising tensions with Russia.

F-16 jets scrambled

The Romanian Defence Ministry said it scrambled two F-16 fighter jets and a military helicopter to monitor the attack, with the pilots authorised to shoot down any drones. Residents of the Braila, Galati and Tulcea border areas were warned to seek shelter.

Romanian authorities scrambled F-16s in response to the incident. AFP Info

Romanian Brig Gen Gheorghe Maxim told a media conference that the drone was in the country's airspace for four minutes, flying low, which made it difficult for radar to detect. He said the US anti-drone system Merops was operational, but would have been too risky to use in a ​city.

The impact of the drone caused a fire on the roof of the building, Romania's emergency response agency said. Two people ⁠were treated on site and 70 were moved to safety, it added.

State ​news agency Agerpres quoted Galati's emergency response agency as saying a woman and her child had been taken to hospital with ​minor injuries. Two ‌people were treated on site after experiencing panic attacks.

Galati was last hit in April, when a drone damaged an electricity pole and a household annex, leading residents to be evacuated. Officials retrieved the drone to detonate its payload remotely.

Drones

Romania's Deputy Interior Minister Raed Arafat, who is in charge of the emergency response ⁠agency, told broadcaster Digi24 that the incident also damaged five cars.

In a separate incident, a drone without an explosive ⁠charge was found near Basesti in north-western Romania, state TVR broadcaster reported late on Thursday, quoting local authorities. The area was secured.

Officials are investigating the origin of the drone, which the report said had a wingspan of about three metres, TVR added.

Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, said the Izmail port in the Odesa region came under ​attack from several drones early on Friday. Izmail, close to the Romanian border, is home to the largest Ukrainian port on the Danube and faces frequent attacks.

Agencies contributed to this report