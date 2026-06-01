Beaufort Castle: An ancient Lebanese monument that continues to draw military attention

Few heritage sites in the Middle East blur the line between history and current affairs quite like Beaufort Castle.

Nearly 900 years after Crusader forces built the fortress above the Litani valley, people are still fighting over the rocky outcrop, drawn by the strategic advantages first realised in the 12th century.

While the castle once again finds itself at the centre of military developments in southern Lebanon, its significance extends far beyond the battlefield.

Known locally as Qal'at Al Shaqif, or Castle of the High Rock, Beaufort is one of Lebanon's most important landmarks. Perched on a steep cliff overlooking Litani River, the fortress has become a symbol of the country's layered history, embodying centuries of conquest, cultural exchange, resilience and survival.

Its commanding position explains much of its enduring appeal. On clear days, the fortress offers sweeping views across southern Lebanon and towards northern Israel. The panorama helps explain why successive rulers, from Crusader commanders and Ayyubid sultans to modern armies, have sought to control the site.

“Whoever controls the fortress, controls an eye on the south,” retired Lebanese army general Mounir Shehadeh recently told The National.

The castle's story began in 1139, when Crusader forces captured an earlier fortification on the site and developed it into one of the strongest frontier castles of the Kingdom of Jerusalem. The name Beaufort, meaning “beautiful fortress” in Old French, has endured for centuries, while its Arabic name reflects the dramatic rock formation on which it stands.

The fortress became one of the last Crusader strongholds to resist Sultan Salah Al Din following the Battle of Hattin in 1187. After a lengthy struggle, it eventually fell to his forces in 1190 before returning briefly to Crusader control and later being captured by the Mamluk Sultan Baibars in 1268.

Built into a steep limestone cliff, Beaufort Castle commands sweeping views across southern Lebanon and towards northern Israel. Matt Kynaston / The National Info

Beaufort's importance extends beyond its medieval history. Unlike many castles that became little more than archaeological sites and tourist monuments, Beaufort remains woven into the political and military life of the region.

For conservation architect Jean Yasmine, who managed restoration work at the castle between 2001 and 2015, the site's significance is inseparable from the landscape around it.

Of the fortress's grottos and rock-cut chambers, he says: “These may be used to house observation points controlling the whole landscape underneath. It was the case since Byzantine time until today.”

That continuity makes Beaufort exceptional. The elevation that once allowed medieval defenders to monitor approaching armies continued to shape military strategy centuries later. Few castles anywhere in the world can claim such an unbroken connection between their original purpose and their modern relevance.

The fortress became a focal point during the Lebanese civil war and the conflicts that followed. It was used by the Palestine Liberation Organisation, captured by Israeli forces during the 1982 Lebanon War and later transformed into a military outpost before Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

Those events helped cement Beaufort's place in Lebanon's collective memory. Images of the fortress have appeared in news broadcasts, documentaries and films, while generations of Lebanese have come to associate the site not only with medieval battles, but also with the country's more recent struggles.

Beaufort Castle sits above Deir Mimas Monastery. Matt Kynaston / The National Info

Following the Israeli withdrawal in 2000, efforts were made to restore and preserve the castle as a cultural landmark. Visitors once again climbed its ancient walls to explore one of the most important surviving fortifications in the Levant and to take in the sweeping views that had shaped its significance.

Its cultural value has also received international recognition. During the escalation of fighting in 2024, Unesco granted enhanced protection to Beaufort as part of a wider initiative to safeguard Lebanon's heritage. The designation placed it among dozens of sites considered significant to humanity's shared cultural legacy.

Today, however, the roads leading to the fortress are once again largely empty. Nearby communities have been displaced by conflict and the castle stands amid a landscape shaped by uncertainty. Yet even as military attention returns to the site, Beaufort remains more than a strategic hilltop.

Its walls contain traces of Crusader knights, Ayyubid soldiers, Mamluk rulers, Ottoman governors, archaeologists, conservationists and generations of Lebanese families who have lived in its shadow. Few places in Lebanon encapsulate so many chapters of the country's story in a single monument.

The irony of Beaufort Castle is that the qualities that make it such an important heritage site are the same qualities that continue to draw it into conflict. The clifftop position that once attracted Crusader builders, and later inspired archaeologists and conservationists, remains as strategically valuable as ever.