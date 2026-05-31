Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment on the village of Yohmor in southern Lebanon behind the 12th century Crusader-era Beaufort Castle on May 6. AFP
Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment on the village of Yohmor in southern Lebanon behind the 12th century Crusader-era Beaufort Castle on May 6. AFP
Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment on the village of Yohmor in southern Lebanon behind the 12th century Crusader-era Beaufort Castle on May 6. AFP
Smoke rises from Israeli bombardment on the village of Yohmor in southern Lebanon behind the 12th century Crusader-era Beaufort Castle on May 6. AFP

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MENA

Israel captures castle in deepest surge into Lebanon in nearly three decades

Military says 'planting the flag' is blow to Hezbollah as it expands operations

The National

May 31, 2026

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The Israeli military on Sunday claimed its forces have taken control of Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, as Israel expands operations despite a so-called ceasefire.

In a post on X, the army’s Arabic-language spokesman Col Avichay Adraee described the move as an operational milestone in fighting with Hezbollah.

He described the site as a “fortress” associated with Hezbollah, adding that its positions had “crumbled before our strikes”, and characterising the development as a blow to the group's prestige.

The post included pictures of soldiers walking around the ruins of the castle.

The Crusades-era Beaufort Castle is a hilltop stronghold in southern Lebanon that has long held symbolic and military significance in conflicts between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

Updated: May 31, 2026, 6:02 AM
LebanonIsraelHezbollah