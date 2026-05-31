Israel captures castle in deepest surge into Lebanon in nearly three decades

The Israeli military on Sunday claimed its forces have taken control of Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, as Israel expands operations despite a so-called ceasefire.

In a post on X, the army’s Arabic-language spokesman Col Avichay Adraee described the move as an operational milestone in fighting with Hezbollah.

He described the site as a “fortress” associated with Hezbollah, adding that its positions had “crumbled before our strikes”, and characterising the development as a blow to the group's prestige.

The post included pictures of soldiers walking around the ruins of the castle.

The Crusades-era Beaufort Castle is a hilltop stronghold in southern Lebanon that has long held symbolic and military significance in conflicts between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.