Lebanon rejects claims that Israel has withdrawn from parts of south

A Lebanese official has rejected claims that the Israeli military has withdrawn from parts of southern Lebanon.

“No one withdrew,” the senior security official told The National, referring to the swathes of territory up to 10km inside Lebanese territory that the Israeli military has occupied and largely destroyed.

“They come and go,” added the source, giving the example of the village of Ain Arab in south Lebanon on Wednesday.

Israel and Lebanon have been discussing a US-backed proposal for Israeli forces to transfer some of the Lebanese territory invaded during their war with Hezbollah to Lebanon’s military through a “pilot zone scheme”.

A US State Department official said the pilot zone process was aimed at ensuring the complete and verifiable destruction of Hezbollah’s weapons and infrastructure and the dismantling of non-state armed groups. The Lebanese government has also taken steps to enforce the process, starting in August 2025.

“Israel has already taken a concrete step by pulling back from a part of its buffer zone. This is a significant demonstration of good faith towards Lebanon’s legitimate government,” the State Department official told Reuters.

“The Lebanese Armed Forces ​should now move in and verifiably clear out ‌terrorist weapons and infrastructure. ⁠This model will be repeated across south Lebanon, enabling the safe return of displaced families, reconstruction ​of the ‌south, and the restoration of full Lebanese sovereignty,” the official added.

A senior Israeli ⁠defence official told Reuters that Israel's policy was clear and that ⁠the military would not be withdrawing from its “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah and its main patron, Iran, have fiercely rejected any calls for it to hand over its weapons.

Continuing direct negotiations between Lebanese and Israeli delegations – including senior military figures from each side – over the pilot scheme in Washington have, however, been frosty. This is the fifth round of negotiations between the two countries in the US capital.

Lebanese officials have insisted that direct negotiations with Israel are the only way to secure an end to the conflict, in which more than 4,000 people have been killed since early March. However, four rounds of talks have been held since April, and so far, no durable ceasefire has materialised.