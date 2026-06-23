Arab diplomacy intensifies amid US-Iran talks and Rubio's Gulf tour

A framework agreement between the US and Iran aimed at ending months of conflict and launching negotiations towards a lasting settlement topped the agenda as Arab foreign ministers gathered in Jordan to discuss regional crises.

The meeting on Monday came before US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to the Gulf and as senior Iranian officials arrived in Muscat for talks with Omani counterparts.

Foreign ministers attending the 165th ordinary session of the Arab League Council in Amman reviewed the latest regional developments, including the US-Iran deal and the war in Lebanon. They also discussed efforts to advance joint Arab action and ways to strengthen and modernise the Arab League's mechanisms to better serve member states.

"We all welcomed the memorandum of understanding signed between the US and Iran," Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said after the meeting. "We stand in support of this agreement and the need to advance the negotiations that started in Switzerland, reaching a comprehensive resolution to this crisis."

Jordan and the six Gulf states were attacked by Iranian missiles and drones in response to US and Israeli strikes carried out against the Islamic republic in February. Tehran not only targeted US military bases and interests in the region, but also damaged vital energy and civilian infrastructure. It effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for global trade and energy supplies. The US responded by blocking shipping to and from Iranian ports.

Following the first round of talks under a nascent framework peace deal, the US and Iran agreed to open a communications line to help ensure safe passage for commercial ships through the strait to ⁠avoid conflict in the waterway.

They also agreed on a mechanism to end fighting ⁠in Lebanon between US ally Israel and Iran-aligned Hezbollah.

On the sidelines of the Arab League meeting, Gulf foreign ministers and senior officials held separate discussions on regional developments and international efforts to reduce tensions and bolster stability in the region, Gulf Co-operation Council Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi said in a statement.

The officials expressed support for mediation and de-escalation efforts, the statement read.

At the same time, Oman hosted Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Muscat.

Mr Ghalibaf travelled there to discuss joint ⁠efforts to "consolidate" ​Iranian arrangements for managing shipping in the strait, according to a statement on his Telegram channel on Monday. Oman and Iran border the strait.

The Iranian delegation was received at the airport by Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi receives Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Muscat. Reuters Info

Despite coming under attack during the war, Oman maintained open channels with Tehran. Qatar also played a key mediating role, helping bridge gaps between the two sides and participating alongside Pakistani mediators during technical talks held in Switzerland.

Oman's Sultan Haitham met Mr Araghchi and Mr Ghalibaf on Tuesday and received a briefing from the Iranian delegation on the talks. Sultan Haitham expressed his support for the negotiations and efforts to reach a lasting resolution to outstanding issues, particularly the resumption and facilitation of maritime traffic and the safety of shipping through the strait, as well as the nuclear issue.

At the conclusion of the visit, Iran and Oman have agreed to establish a joint committee to discuss issues related to Hormuz, Iranian media reported.

Rubio heads to Gulf

Mr Rubio is due to arrive in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday as part of a three-day tour that will also take him to Bahrain and Kuwait. He is scheduled to meet Gulf foreign ministers in Manama on Thursday.

All three countries on Mr Rubio's itinerary bore the brunt of Iran's missile salvos during the war.

While Gulf states support diplomacy and welcome an end to the fighting, they are also seeking assurances that any final agreement addresses the broader security concerns exposed by the conflict. Officials in the region fear that excessive concessions could embolden Tehran and alter the regional balance of power.

The US-Iran framework agreement does not address Iran's ballistic missile programme or its network of regional proxies, issues that remain among the chief security concerns of Gulf states.

The framework also leaves many important details for later, including the future of Iran's nuclear programme. It does, however, promise significant economic benefits for Tehran, including sanctions relief that would allow Iran to sell oil freely on international markets, access to frozen assets and potentially up to $300 billion in financing backed by regional countries.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said last week that Iran's recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states had caused a “significant loss of trust” in Tehran and that confidence would need to be rebuilt before economic co-operation could proceed.

He was responding to a question about the proposed $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran and whether Gulf countries would contribute to it during a visit to Vienna.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari also called for “regional dialogue” if trust with Iran is to be restored. He said that “there is a lot of need for dialogue and for agreement over how to guarantee the security of our region”.