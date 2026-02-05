Gulf diplomacy jumped into action to secure US-Iran nuclear talks

Reports that the US and Iran would begin talks over Tehran's nuclear programme were clouded by fears of a last-minute change in plans, before officials on both sides confirmed that they would indeed be taking place in Oman on Friday.

Pressure from Arab and Gulf states has been largely to thank for solidifying the plans. On Wednesday, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad Al Thani spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on “efforts to reduce tensions in the region”, Tehran's state news agency Irna reported.

“His Excellency also stressed the need for concerted efforts to spare the peoples of the region the consequences of escalation and to continue co-ordination with brotherly and friendly countries to overcome differences through diplomatic means,” Qatar's news agency said about the call.

It came after Mr Al Thani met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Doha, where they discussed regional developments and “efforts made” towards them.

A White House official told The National that planning for talks resumed after lobbying by several Arab and Muslim leaders. Axios reported that at least nine countries from the region had “passed messages to the most senior levels of the Trump administration … asking that the US does not cancel the meeting”.

Several countries are concerned about potential chaos spreading if the Iranian government is toppled, as well as the risk of a cornered regime firing missiles at US bases they host. US President Donald Trump had threatened to strike Iran over the regime's crackdown on nationwide protests.

Calls for diplomacy were also made publicly. On Tuesday, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Sabah called for “common sense” to prevail.

“Hopefully, a peaceful solution will be reached. If war started then God knows what will happen. Let’s hope for the best,” Sheikh Ahmad said. “We can’t live in a world that is not controlled properly.”

But Wednesday was a day of drama as to whether talks between Washington and Tehran would take place. Initially set to be held in Turkey, they were moved to Oman after an Iranian request. Finally, Iran and the US both confirmed that talks would take place in Muscat.

Mr Araghchi thanked “our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements”.

Oman was the place of choice for the beginning of the last round of talks that were abruptly disrupted when Israel attacked Iran in July last year just as progress was being made.

Iran's semi-official Isna news agency reported the negotiations would ⁠adopt ‌a ⁠format similar ⁠to the rounds last year that were mediated by Oman and held in Muscat, and at the Omani embassy in Rome.

Turkey, Oman and several other nations had offered to hold the talks, Iranian officials said.