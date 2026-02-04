Iran's Khamenei 'should be very worried', Trump says

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, “should be very worried", as Washington and Tehran seemed poised to begin nuclear talks this week.

He has repeatedly threatened Iran after its brutal suppression of protests against the government. Thousands of demonstrators have been killed and Mr Trump has said “help is on its way” and warned that the US military is “locked and loaded”.

“I would say he should be very worried, yeah, he should be,” Mr Trump told NBC on Wednesday. “They're negotiating with us.”

It was a day of drama as to whether talks between Washington and Tehran would take place. Initially set to be held in Turkey, they were moved to Oman after an Iranian request.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that for any talks to be fruitful they would have to include limiting the range of Iran's ballistic missiles. They would also have to address its “sponsorship of terrorist organisations across the region”, its nuclear programme and its treatment of its own people.

Tehran has repeatedly rejected such demands and it briefly appeared on Wednesday that the talks had collapsed. However, a White House official told The National that planning for talks resumed after lobbying by several Arab and Muslim leaders.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X that the talks would go on in Oman on Friday. US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Mr Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to take part.

The US military has sent warships and missile-defence systems into the region ahead of potential strikes against Iran. In June, the US military struck three Iranian nuclear sites.

“We went in, we wiped out their nuclear. If I didn't take out their nuclear, we wouldn't have peace in the Middle East, because the Arab countries could have never done that,” Mr Trump told NBC.

“They were very, very afraid of Iran – they're not afraid of Iran any more."

Sources in the region told The National that representatives from the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are expected to attend the talks.

Iran's semi-official Isna news agency reported the negotiations would ⁠adopt ‌a ⁠format similar ⁠to the rounds last year that were mediated by Oman and held in its capital, Muscat, and at the Omani embassy in Rome.

Turkey, Oman and several other nations had offered to hold the talks, Iranian officials said.