Marco Rubio to hold talks in the UAE during Gulf visit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is to travel to the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain this week to discuss Washington's initial deal with Iran and other regional issues, the State Department announced on Monday.

The regional visit, from Tuesday to Thursday, comes after the US signalled progress in an opening round of negotiations for durable peace with Iran. US Vice President JD Vance on Monday said talks on Iran's nuclear programme are expected to start this week.

Mr Rubio also serves as President Donald Trump's national security adviser. He will discuss a "range of regional priorities including the memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to secure full and free safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz and the importance of peace and stability in the region", the State Department said in a statement.

In Bahrain, he is also to meet the Gulf Co-operation Council to discuss shared priorities across the region.