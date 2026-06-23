Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Rubio visits Gulf to discuss Iran deal, Qatar blast kills 13 and UAE hotels see strong recovery

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

June 23, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio begins a tour of the Gulf to discuss Washington’s interim agreement with Iran. His meetings in the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain are expected to focus on the next phase of negotiations, security in the Strait of Hormuz and unresolved issues including the conflict in Lebanon and Iran’s ballistic missile programme.

We also have the latest from Qatar, where at least 13 people have been killed and 66 injured in an explosion at the Barzan gas facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

In the UK, the race to replace Prime Minister Keir Starmer has prompted calls for a tougher approach to the Palestine-Israel crisis, with campaign groups urging the next leader to adopt stronger sanctions and expand support for international legal action.

In Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, leads a review of the emirate’s sovereign wealth funds as senior officials assess investment performance and long-term economic strategy amid the global uncertainty.

And across the UAE, hotel operators say tourism is beginning to recover after the US-Iran agreement, owing to easing travel advisories and a stronger conference season. The Wynn resort in Ras Al Khaimah, set to open next year, is also expected to support the sector's rebound.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: June 23, 2026, 6:20 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends a press conference at the Hotel Royal during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, 17 June 2026. The 52nd G7 Summit takes place in Evian-les-Bains from 15 to 17 June 2026. EPA / YOAN VALAT
Headphones

Rubio visits Gulf to discuss Iran deal and Qatar gas explosion kills 13

US Vice President JD Vance looks on as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks while holding the hand of Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman. Getty Images
Headphones

US-Iran peace talks advance and Lebanon remains sticking point

Egypt World Cup 2026
Headphones

Egypt make history with first win, Morocco flying and Iraq face France tonight

Qatar suffered a heavy defeat to World Cup co-host Canada
Headphones

Qatar crushed 6-0 by Canada, Mexico reach knockouts and Morocco return to action

More podcasts