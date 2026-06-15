UAE hails US-Iran agreement and calls for protection of maritime routes

The UAE has affirmed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and adhering to international law to ensure regional stability, after the US and Iran reached an agreement to end their war.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised the importance of full compliance with the provisions of the framework.

It called for ensuring an immediate and comprehensive cessation of hostilities in the region, respect for the sovereignty of states and the principles of good neighbourliness.

The ministry also urged strict adherence to international law, and the protection of maritime routes and freedom of international navigation, including the uninterrupted flow of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

“This will advance security, stability, and economic prosperity at both the regional and global levels,” it said.

It also commended the diplomatic efforts led by US President Donald Trump, which contributed to reaching this agreement, and the contributions of the relevant countries and parties in supporting these efforts.

The ministry also stressed the importance of continuing negotiations to build on this progress and achieve sustainable outcomes.

It reiterated the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at strengthening security and stability, and fostering dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means of resolving regional and international crises.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said the UAE has emerged from this phase stronger, more resilient and confident.

“It worked diplomatically and credibly to avoid war, protected its sovereignty firmly and effectively, and established its position as a model of development, stability and prosperity in the region,” he said on X.

The US and Iran announced a memorandum of understanding outlining a framework for an immediate ceasefire and a phased road map to end the war that began in February.

Under the framework, the Strait of Hormuz is expected to return to prewar shipping levels within about 30 days, following mine-clearance and maritime co-ordination.

The deal reportedly includes 14 points covering sanctions relief, partial unfreezing of Iranian assets and a commitment to non-interference. About $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds could be released, with Tehran initially seeking roughly half that amount.

The economic package is intended to encourage compliance during the fragile early stages of implementation.

A 60-day follow-up track is expected to address Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions, UN resolutions and outstanding issues with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Other Gulf countries have also welcomed the agreement. Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of restoring security and freedom of navigation in the strait to conditions that existed before February 28.

The kingdom said it hoped the agreement would pave the way for a lasting peace that strengthens regional and global security through a permanent settlement. It reiterated the importance of taking into account the security interests of regional states and upholding the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of countries.

Kuwait said it hoped the understanding would pave the way for broader efforts to resolve outstanding issues through sustainable solutions based on mutual respect, confidence-building, non-interference and the rejection of force or the threat of force.

During the war, Iran attacked infrastructure, energy sites and civilian targets in neighbouring Gulf countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait.

China hoped that safe and free passage through the ​Strait ‌of Hormuz ⁠would be ​restored ​as ‌soon as ⁠possible, Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian ⁠told a news conference.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said the agreement was a highly significant development that could help restore security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

The ministry said it hoped the agreement would mark a turning point in strengthening mutual trust, establishing new foundations for co-operation, supporting peace efforts and advancing diplomatic solutions to other regional issues.

The Arab League said it hoped the agreement would help bring an end to Iranian and Israeli attacks on Arab territories and create conditions for a broader process aimed at ending the conflict and achieving lasting regional stability.