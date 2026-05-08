Saudi Arabia calls for de-escalation after US and Iran trade fire in Strait of Hormuz

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A senior Saudi diplomat has reiterated the kingdom’s support for “de-escalation and negotiation” in the Middle East after Washington and Tehran exchanged fire overnight in the Strait of Hormuz.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia maintains its position supporting de-escalation and negotiation efforts,” Rayed Krimly, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy, wrote in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that three US destroyers came under fire in the Strait of Hormuz and that "great damage" was done to the Iranian attackers.

The US ⁠military earlier confirmed it had carried out strikes on Iranian sites after an "unprovoked" attack.

US Central Command said that it had intercepted Iranian attacks as naval vessels crossed the vital waterway. It said US forces had eliminated "inbound threats" and had aimed for Iranian military bases that Centcom claimed had attacked US interests.

Mr Krimly's comments also came after The Wall Street Journal published a report claiming that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have lifted restrictions on the US military’s use of their bases and airspace imposed after the start of the American operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The report cited unnamed Saudi and US officials.

The report added that the Trump administration was looking to restart the operation, dubbed "Project Freedom", to guide commercial ships with naval and air support, which it had paused this week.

"Beware of media reports attributed to unnamed sources – some of whom claim to be Saudi – suggesting otherwise," said Mr Krimly.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly called for de-escalation. This week, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said it backed Pakistan’s mediation and diplomatic efforts to reach a political solution to the Iran war.

Mr Trump told ABC News that the ceasefire announced on April 7 was still in effect despite overnight strikes. "It's just a love tap," he said.

Hours later, the UAE said it was responding to incoming Iranian missiles and drones. Three people suffered moderate injuries.

The UAE has sustained more incoming fire from Iran than any other country in the past two months. Since the war broke out on February 28, the Emirates has engaged 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,263 drones.

On Monday, the UAE, a key US ally, reported attacks on its territory for the first time since the truce was declared nearly a month ago. The UAE's Ministry of Defence said the country's air defence systems had engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran. Three people were injured in a fire at Fujairah Oil Industry Zone following a drone strike.