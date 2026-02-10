US Centcom chief praises Lebanese army for finding 'massive Hezbollah tunnel'

The US military's Central Command has praised the Lebanese army for finding and dismantling an underground Hezbollah tunnel.

"Congratulations to the Lebanese Armed Forces for recently finding a massive underground Hezbollah tunnel for the second time in the past two months," Admiral Brad Cooper, the Centcom commander, said on Monday.

"Dismantling tunnels nefariously used by non-state actors to store ammunition, missiles and attack drones promotes peace and stability in Lebanon and across the region," the statement on X read.

The Lebanese army is currently carrying out the sensitive task of disarming Hezbollah and bringing all weapons under state control as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

Last month, the LAF said it had completed phase one of the process, removing Hezbollah's weapons and military infrastructure and extending its control south of the Litani. Lebanese army chief Gen Rodolphe Haykal will brief the Lebanese cabinet this month on plans to disarm Hezbollah north of the Litani River for stage two of the process.

A senior Lebanese military official has warned that phase two was “much more” complex because Hezbollah has accepted disarmament only south of the Litani River. The militant group has rejected any conversation over its weapons until Israel withdraws its troops from south Lebanon and ceases its attacks.

Lebanon's leadership has faced ‍growing pressure and criticism from the US and Israel over what they perceive as stalled efforts to disarm Hezbollah.

The army says continuing Israeli attacks, occupation of certain sites in the south and daily ceasefire breaches have slowed progress of the disarmament plan, alongside delays in the delivery of promised military equipment.

Lebanon's army commander arrived in the US last week, after his last trip in November was scrapped in what was seen at the time as a signal of American frustration.

During his three-day trip to Washington, the Gen Haykal met President Donald Trump’s senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, Massad Boulos, who described the meeting as “excellent”. He also met US military chief of staff Gen Dan Caine, as well as Lt Gen Joseph Clearfield, who heads a committee overseeing breaches of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire.

Israel has struck on a near-daily basis, since the ceasefire came into effect last year, hitting what it says are Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, without providing evidence. An Israeli strike on a car in south Lebanon on Monday killed a three-year-old boy, local media reported.

Israel has killed more than 100 civilians in Lebanon since the truce began in November 2024, according to the UN.

Israel has also repeatedly claimed – without providing evidence – that Hezbollah is seeking to rebuild and rise again. Lebanese officials and the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon (Unifil) say they have seen nothing to support the Israeli claims.