Lebanon ceasefire monitoring committee meets as Israel expands scope of strikes

A multinational US-led committee tasked with overseeing the Israel-Hezbollah 2024 ceasefire agreement has held its first meeting this year, as the Lebanese army is due to complete the initial stage of its plan to bring all weapons under state control.

For the third time, the Israeli and Lebanese delegations are expected to include civilian representatives alongside their military counterparts.

Israel has this week repeatedly bombed areas of Lebanon far from the border region where most of its strikes since the ceasefire have been focused.

Last August, the Lebanese government took the unprecedented decision to disarm Hezbollah − the once-dominant force in Lebanon that was severely weakened by its latest war with Israel.

Army commander Gen Rodolphe Haykal will give his monthly progress update at a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Hezbollah, which is also a political party, has rejected calls to disarm and says there can be no discussion over its weapons until Israel ceases its daily bombings and withdraws from the five points of Lebanese territory it continues to occupy, in violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The group has allowed the Lebanese army to dismantle its infrastructure south of the Litani River, as set out in the first stage of its plan. Any delays in this stage would likely lead to an escalation in Israeli attacks.

However, the following stages are expected to be far more difficult. The second stage would see all weapons brought under control south of the Awali River, further north from the Litani. Many of Israel's strikes this week have been in this area, including near the Mediterranean city of Sidon.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, whose country is the main backer of Hezbollah, told ⁠the Mehr ​news agency he ​will visit ‌Lebanon on Thursday with an economic ​delegation.

Lebanon has sought to distance itself from Iran, with its Foreign Minister Youssef Raji last month declining an invitation to visit Tehran citing “current conditions”. He ​instead invited ‍Mr Araghchi to visit Beirut for talks.

“Our ⁠relations ‌are long-standing with all ⁠components of the Lebanese state and ⁠we are looking to expand these ties … We hope we can return to a very good relation,” Mr Araghchi said.

