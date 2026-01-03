Israeli army fires 115 machine-gun rounds near UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

Members of the UN's peacekeeping force in Lebanon came under Israeli fire during patrols, the world body has said, warning that these incidents are becoming a "concerning trend".

Unifil peacekeepers reported 15 rounds of small-arms fire landing within 50 metres of their position, the UN said.

Less than 20 minutes later, a second patrol in the same area reported about 100 rounds of machine-gun fire striking roughly the same distance away.

The peacekeepers assessed that the fire originated from an Israeli position. No injuries or damage were reported in either incident, according to the statement.

Unifil warned that firing at or near peacekeepers constitutes a serious breach of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and governs the ceasefire along the border.

"Incidents like these are happening on a too-regular basis, and becoming a concerning trend," said the peacekeepers.

Under a 2024 US-brokered ceasefire, following fighting that erupted in parallel with the Gaza war in 2023, Hezbollah and Israel are both required to withdraw from south Lebanon. Unifil has been deployed there alongside the Lebanese military, in part to help dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure.

Israel has kept up regular strikes on what it says are Hezbollah targets despite the truce, and has maintained its troops in locations it considers to be strategic.

