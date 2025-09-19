Israel launches air strikes on five towns in southern Lebanon

Israel has bombed five towns in southern Lebanon, prompting people to flee on packed roads as Lebanon's President condemned the Israeli "aggression".

An air strike hit Mais Al Jabal on Thursday, a border town that was heavily damaged in the war last year between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported. Lebanon's Health Ministry said one person was injured.

Strikes also hit the towns of Debbin, Burj Qalawiya, Al Shahabiya and Kfar Tibnit. Israel issued a warning ahead of the attacks, prompting people to flee on congested roads.

Israel has continued to strike southern Lebanon despite a truce signed in November that ended more than a year of hostilities and two months of open war with Hezbollah. It has also maintained troops in five locations in the south of Lebanon that it deems strategic.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the latest attacks and "the silence of the countries who had sponsored" the ceasefire, which he said "encourages further aggression".

"The time has come to put an immediate end to these blatant violations of Lebanon's sovereignty," he said.

Emergency services arrive after Israeli strikes on the southern Lebanese village of Kfar Tibnit. AFP

The Israeli military said it struck several weapons storage facilities belonging to Hezbollah's elite Radwan force. It said it would "continue to operate to eliminate any threat" to Israel.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has called for "maximum pressure" on Israel to stop its attacks on his country.

The latest Israeli strikes came a day after Hezbollah commemorated a year since Israel blew up hundreds of pagers and walkie-talkies used by its members, killing dozens and wounding thousands.

Israel and Hezbollah had already been engaged in cross-border fighting for nearly a year before the pager attack, which was one of a series of blows that drastically weakened the Iran-backed group.

Under US pressure, Beirut has ordered the Lebanese army to draw up a plan to disarm Hezbollah in areas near the Israeli border by the end of the year.

Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said last week that Lebanon's army would fully disarm the Iran-backed group near the border within three months.

But the army, which said Thursday's strikes increased the number of Israel's ceasefire violations to 4,500, added that the attacks risk slowing down Hezbollah's disarmament.

"These assaults and violations obstruct the army's deployment in the south, and their continuation will hinder the implementation of its plan starting from the area south of the Litani River," the army said in a statement.

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said "the renewed Israeli aggression on southern villages will not push our people to surrender or abandon their land".

Ruwais timeline 1971 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company established 1980 Ruwais Housing Complex built, located 10 kilometres away from industrial plants 1982 120,000 bpd capacity Ruwais refinery complex officially inaugurated by the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed 1984 Second phase of Ruwais Housing Complex built. Today the 7,000-unit complex houses some 24,000 people. 1985 The refinery is expanded with the commissioning of a 27,000 b/d hydro cracker complex 2009 Plans announced to build $1.2 billion fertilizer plant in Ruwais, producing urea 2010 Adnoc awards $10bn contracts for expansion of Ruwais refinery, to double capacity from 415,000 bpd 2014 Ruwais 261-outlet shopping mall opens 2014 Production starts at newly expanded Ruwais refinery, providing jet fuel and diesel and allowing the UAE to be self-sufficient for petrol supplies 2014 Etihad Rail begins transportation of sulphur from Shah and Habshan to Ruwais for export 2017 Aldar Academies to operate Adnoc’s schools including in Ruwais from September. Eight schools operate in total within the housing complex. 2018 Adnoc announces plans to invest $3.1 billion on upgrading its Ruwais refinery 2018 NMC Healthcare selected to manage operations of Ruwais Hospital 2018 Adnoc announces new downstream strategy at event in Abu Dhabi on May 13 Source: The National

India team for Sri Lanka series Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharath (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Sourabh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan

SRI LANKA SQUAD Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella

Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

Chamara Kapugedara, Thisara Perera, Seekuge Prasanna

Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

Result 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m; Winner: Brraq, Ryan Curatolo (jockey), Jean-Claude Pecout (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m; Winner: Bright Melody, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Naval Crown, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m; Winner: Volcanic Sky, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m; Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Zainhom, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi

War Director: Siddharth Anand Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor Rating: Two out of five stars

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

The rules on fostering in the UAE A foster couple or family must: be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE

not be younger than 25 years old

not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude

be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders

have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially

undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his or her health and well-being

A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30 years old and able to support the child financially

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

Most wanted allegations Benjamin Macann , 32: involvement in cocaine smuggling gang.

, 32: involvement in cocaine smuggling gang. Jack Mayle , 30: sold drugs from a phone line called the Flavour Quest.

, 30: sold drugs from a phone line called the Flavour Quest. Callum Halpin , 27: over the 2018 murder of a rival drug dealer.

, 27: over the 2018 murder of a rival drug dealer. Asim Naveed , 29: accused of being the leader of a gang that imported cocaine.

, 29: accused of being the leader of a gang that imported cocaine. Calvin Parris , 32: accused of buying cocaine from Naveed and selling it on.

, 32: accused of buying cocaine from Naveed and selling it on. John James Jones , 31: allegedly stabbed two people causing serious injuries.

, 31: allegedly stabbed two people causing serious injuries. Callum Michael Allan , 23: alleged drug dealing and assaulting an emergency worker.

, 23: alleged drug dealing and assaulting an emergency worker. Dean Garforth , 29: part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns.

, 29: part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns. Joshua Dillon Hendry, 30: accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocain.

30: accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocain. Mark Francis Roberts , 28: grievous bodily harm after a bungled attempt to steal a £60,000 watch.

, 28: grievous bodily harm after a bungled attempt to steal a £60,000 watch. James ‘Jamie’ Stevenson , 56: for arson and over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine.

, 56: for arson and over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine. Nana Oppong, 41: shot a man eight times in a suspected gangland reprisal attack.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EClara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPatrick%20Rogers%2C%20Lee%20McMahon%2C%20Arthur%20Guest%2C%20Ahmed%20Arif%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELegalTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20size%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%244%20million%20of%20seed%20financing%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Shorooq%20Partners%2C%20Techstars%2C%20500%20Global%2C%20OTF%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Knuru%20Capital%2C%20Plug%20and%20Play%20and%20The%20LegalTech%20Fund%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Disability on screen Empire — neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis; bipolar disorder; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Rosewood and Transparent — heart issues 24: Legacy — PTSD; Superstore and NCIS: New Orleans — wheelchair-bound Taken and This Is Us — cancer Trial & Error — cognitive disorder prosopagnosia (facial blindness and dyslexia) Grey’s Anatomy — prosthetic leg Scorpion — obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety Switched at Birth — deafness One Mississippi, Wentworth and Transparent — double mastectomy Dragons — double amputee

The biog Family: Parents and four sisters Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing at American University of Sharjah A self-confessed foodie, she enjoys trying out new cuisines, her current favourite is the poke superfood bowls Likes reading: autobiographies and fiction Favourite holiday destination: Italy Posts information about challenges, events, runs in other emirates on the group's Instagram account @Anagowrunning Has created a database of Emirati and GCC sportspeople on Instagram @abeermk, highlight: Athletes Apart from training, also talks to women about nutrition, healthy lifestyle, diabetes, cholesterol, blood pressure

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

POSSIBLE ENGLAND EURO 2020 SQUAD Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Dean Henderson.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Joe Gomez, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell, Fabian Delph.

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Harry Winks, Jordan Henderson, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

pakistan Test squad Azhar Ali (capt), Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari

West Asia rugby, season 2017/18 - Roll of Honour Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles UAE Premiership - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: Dh99,000 On sale: now

FOOTBALL TEST Team X 1 Team Y 0 Scorers Red card Man of the Match

'Will%20of%20the%20People' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EArtist%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMuse%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELabel%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWarner%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

Defending champions World Series: South Africa

Women’s World Series: Australia

Gulf Men’s League: Dubai Exiles

Gulf Men’s Social: Mediclinic Barrelhouse Warriors

Gulf Vets: Jebel Ali Dragons Veterans

Gulf Women: Dubai Sports City Eagles

Gulf Under 19: British School Al Khubairat

Gulf Under 19 Girls: Dubai Exiles

UAE National Schools: Al Safa School

International Invitational: Speranza 22

International Vets: Joining Jack

Western Region Asia Cup T20 Qualifier Sun Feb 23 – Thu Feb 27, Al Amerat, Oman The two finalists advance to the Asia qualifier in Malaysia in August Group A Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar Group B UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia

MATCH INFO Borussia Dortmund 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kimmich 43') Man of the match: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Traits of Chinese zodiac animals Tiger:independent, successful, volatile

Rat:witty, creative, charming

Ox:diligent, perseverent, conservative

Rabbit:gracious, considerate, sensitive

Dragon:prosperous, brave, rash

Snake:calm, thoughtful, stubborn

Horse:faithful, energetic, carefree

Sheep:easy-going, peacemaker, curious

Monkey:family-orientated, clever, playful

Rooster:honest, confident, pompous

Dog:loyal, kind, perfectionist

Boar:loving, tolerant, indulgent

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

Hot%20Seat %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20James%20Cullen%20Bressack%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Mel%20Gibson%2C%20Kevin%20Dillon%2C%20Shannen%20Doherty%2C%20Sam%20Asghari%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UAE rugby in numbers 5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons 700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

SCORES Multiply Titans 81-2 in 12.1 overs

(Tony de Zorzi, 34) bt Auckland Aces 80 all out in 16 overs

(Shawn von Borg 4-15, Alfred Mothoa 2-11, Tshepo Moreki 2-16).

New schools in Dubai

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Tips for avoiding trouble online Do not post incorrect information and beware of fake news

Do not publish or repost racist or hate speech, yours or anyone else’s

Do not incite violence and be careful how to phrase what you want to say

Do not defame anyone. Have a difference of opinion with someone? Don’t attack them on social media

Do not forget your children and monitor their online activities

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Akeed Based: Muscat Launch year: 2018 Number of employees: 40 Sector: Online food delivery Funding: Raised $3.2m since inception

Match info Huddersfield Town 0 Chelsea 3

Kante (34'), Jorginho (45' pen), Pedro (80')

Race card 5.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Turf) 1,400m 6.05pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (T) 1,400m 6.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.15pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 1,200m 7.50pm: Longines Stakes – Conditions (TB) Dh120,00 (D) 1,900m 8.25pm: Zabeel Trophy – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (T) 1,600m 9pm: Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (T) 2,410m 9.35pm: Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (T) 2,000m

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Tax authority targets shisha levy evasion The Federal Tax Authority will track shisha imports with electronic markers to protect customers and ensure levies have been paid. Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director of the tax authority, on Sunday said the move is to "prevent tax evasion and support the authority’s tax collection efforts". The scheme’s first phase, which came into effect on 1st January, 2019, covers all types of imported and domestically produced and distributed cigarettes. As of May 1, importing any type of cigarettes without the digital marks will be prohibited. He said the latest phase will see imported and locally produced shisha tobacco tracked by the final quarter of this year. "The FTA also maintains ongoing communication with concerned companies, to help them adapt their systems to meet our requirements and coordinate between all parties involved," he said. As with cigarettes, shisha was hit with a 100 per cent tax in October 2017, though manufacturers and cafes absorbed some of the costs to prevent prices doubling.

FINAL LEADERBOARD 1. Jordan Spieth (USA) 65 69 65 69 - 12-under-par

2. Matt Kuchar (USA) 65 71 66 69 - 9-under

3. Li Haotong (CHN) 69 73 69 63 - 6-under

T4. Rory McIlroy (NIR) 71 68 69 67 - 5-under

T4. Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP) 67 73 67 68 - 5-under

T6. Marc Leishman (AUS) 69 76 66 65 - 4-under

T6. Matthew Southgate (ENG) 72 72 67 65 - 4-under

T6. Brooks Koepka (USA) 65 72 68 71 - 4-under

T6. Branden Grace (RSA) 70 74 62 70 - 4-under

T6. Alexander Noren (SWE) 68 72 69 67 - 4-under

Squad Ali Kasheif, Salim Rashid, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Omar Abdulrahman, Mohammed Al Attas, Abdullah Ramadan, Zayed Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Mohammed Al Shamsi, Hamdan Al Kamali, Mohammed Barghash, Khalil Al Hammadi (Al Wahda), Khalid Essa, Mohammed Shaker, Ahmed Barman, Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain), Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Suroor (Sharjah) Walid Abbas, Ahmed Khalil (Shabab Al Ahli), Tariq Ahmed, Jasim Yaqoub (Al Nasr), Ali Saleh, Ali Salmeen (Al Wasl), Hassan Al Muharami (Baniyas)

ENGLAND TEAM Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

The%20Little%20Mermaid%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rob%20Marshall%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHalle%20Bailey%2C%20Jonah%20Hauer-King%2C%20Melissa%20McCarthy%2C%20Javier%20Bardem%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Brief scores: ​​​​​​Toss: Pakhtunkhwa Zalmi, chose to field ​Environment Agency: 193-3 (20 ov)

Ikhlaq 76 not out, Khaliya 58, Ahsan 55 Pakhtunkhwa Zalmi: 194-2 (18.3 ov)

Afridi 95 not out, Sajid 55, Rizwan 36 not out Result: Pakhtunkhwa won by 8 wickets

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

CHINESE GRAND PRIX STARTING GRID 1st row

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 2nd row

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-GP)

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP) 3rd row

Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing) 4th row

Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

Sergio Perez (Force India) 5th row

Carlos Sainz Jr (Renault)

Romain Grosjean (Haas) 6th row

Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Esteban Ocon (Force India) 7th row

Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren) 8th row

Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso)

Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) 9th row

Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)

Lance Stroll (Williams) 10th row

Charles Leclerc (Sauber)

arcus Ericsson (Sauber)

The biog Date of birth: 27 May, 1995 Place of birth: Dubai, UAE Status: Single School: Al Ittihad private school in Al Mamzar University: University of Sharjah Degree: Renewable and Sustainable Energy Hobby: I enjoy travelling a lot, not just for fun, but I like to cross things off my bucket list and the map and do something there like a 'green project'.

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

The bio Favourite book: Kane and Abel by Jeffrey Archer Favourite quote: “The world makes way for the man who knows where he is going.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson, American essayist Favourite Authors: Arab poet Abu At-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi Favourite Emirati food: Luqaimat, a deep-fried dough soaked in date syrup Hobbies: Reading and drawing

Results 5pm: Wadi Nagab – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Al Falaq, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ahmed Al Shemaili (trainer) 5.30pm: Wadi Sidr – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Majalis, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: AF Fakhama, Fernando Jara, Mohamed Daggash 6.30pm: Wadi Shees – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Mutaqadim, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round-1 – Listed (PA) Dh230,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Bahar Muscat, Antonio Fresu, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7.30pm: Wadi Tayyibah – Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Poster Paint, Patrick Cosgrave, Bhupat Seemar

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202-litre%204-cylinder%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E153hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E200Nm%20at%204%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E6.3L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh106%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950

Scoreline Syria 1-1 Australia Syria Al Somah 85' Australia Kruse 40'

FA%20Cup%20semi-final%20draw %3Cp%3ECoventry%20City%20v%20Manchester%20United%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EManchester%20City%20v%20Chelsea%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20Games%20to%20be%20played%20at%20Wembley%20Stadium%20on%20weekend%20of%20April%2020%2F21.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Australia World Cup squad Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Villains

Queens of the Stone Age

Matador

TO%20CATCH%20A%20KILLER %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDamian%20Szifron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shailene%20Woodley%2C%20Ben%20Mendelsohn%2C%20Ralph%20Ineson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SQUADS India

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur New Zealand

Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, George Worker, Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

SUZUME %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Makoto%20Shinkai%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Nanoka%20Hara%2C%20Hokuto%20Matsumura%2C%20Eri%20Fukatsu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Genius%20of%20Their%20Age %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20S%20Frederick%20Starr%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Oxford%20University%20Press%3Cbr%3EPages%3A%20290%3Cbr%3EAvailable%3A%20January%2024%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Wicked Director: Jon M Chu Stars: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey Rating: 4/5

UAE%20Warriors%20fight%20card %3Cp%3EMain%20Event%0D%3A%20Catchweight%20165lb%0D%3Cbr%3EMartun%20Mezhulmyan%20(ARM)%20v%20Acoidan%20Duque%20(ESP)%0D%3Cbr%3ECo-Main%20Event%0D%3A%20Bantamweight%0D%3Cbr%3EFelipe%20Pereira%20(BRA)%20v%20Azamat%20Kerefov%20(RUS)%0D%3Cbr%3EMiddleweight%0D%3Cbr%3EMohamad%20Osseili%20(LEB)%20v%20Amir%20Fazli%20(IRN)%0D%3Cbr%3ECatchweight%20161%20lb%0D%3Cbr%3EZhu%20Rong%20(CHI)%20vs.%20Felipe%20Maia%20(BRA)%0D%3Cbr%3ECatchweight%20176%20lb%0D%3Cbr%3EHandesson%20Ferreira%20(BRA)%20vs.%20Ion%20Surdu%20(MDA)%0D%3Cbr%3ECatchweight%20168%20lb%0D%3Cbr%3EArtur%20Zaynukov%20(RUS)%20v%20Sargis%20Vardanyan%20(ARM)%0D%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%0D%3Cbr%3EIlkhom%20Nazimov%20(UZB)%20v%20Khazar%20Rustamov%20(AZE)%0D%3Cbr%3EBantamweight%0D%3Cbr%3EJalal%20Al%20Daaja%20(JOR)%20v%20Mark%20Alcoba%20(PHI)%0D%3Cbr%3ELightweight%0D%3Cbr%3EJakhongir%20Jumaev%20(UZB)%20v%20Dylan%20Salvador%20(FRA)%0D%3Cbr%3ECatchweight%20143%20lb%0D%3Cbr%3EHikaru%20Yoshino%20(JPN)%20v%20Djamal%20Rustem%20(TUR)%0D%3Cbr%3EFeatherweight%0D%3Cbr%3EJavohir%20Imamov%20(UZB)%20v%20Ulan%20Tamgabaev%20(KAZ)%0D%3Cbr%3ECatchweight%20120%20lb%0D%3Cbr%3ELarissa%20Carvalho%20(BRA)%20v%20Elin%20Oberg%20(SWE)%0D%3Cbr%3ELightweight%0D%3Cbr%3EHussein%20Salem%20(IRQ)%20v%20Arlan%20Faurillo%20(PHI)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

Normal People Sally Rooney, Faber & Faber



Scoreline Liverpool 4 Oxlade-Chamberlain 9', Firmino 59', Mane 61', Salah 68' Manchester City 3 Sane 40', Bernardo Silva 84', Gundogan 90' 1

INFO Visit www.wtatennis.com for more information

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

UAE SQUAD FOR ASIAN JIU-JITSU CHAMPIONSHIP Men’s squad: Faisal Al Ketbi, Omar Al Fadhli, Zayed Al Kathiri, Thiab Al Nuaimi, Khaled Al Shehhi, Mohamed Ali Al Suwaidi, Farraj Khaled Al Awlaqi, Muhammad Al Ameri, Mahdi Al Awlaqi, Saeed Al Qubaisi, Abdullah Al Qubaisi and Hazaa Farhan Women's squad: Hamda Al Shekheili, Shouq Al Dhanhani, Balqis Abdullah, Sharifa Al Namani, Asma Al Hosani, Maitha Sultan, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Maha Al Hanaei, Shamma Al Kalbani, Haya Al Jahuri, Mahra Mahfouz, Marwa Al Hosani, Tasneem Al Jahoori and Maryam Al Amri

A Dog's Journey Directed by: Gail Mancuso Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott 3 out of 5 stars

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Thor: Ragnarok Dir: Taika Waititi Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo, Tessa Thompson Four stars

MEYDAN RESULTS 6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer). 7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m Winner Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The biog Name: Dhabia Khalifa AlQubaisi Age: 23 How she spends spare time: Playing with cats at the clinic and feeding them Inspiration: My father. He’s a hard working man who has been through a lot to provide us with everything we need Favourite book: Attitude, emotions and the psychology of cats by Dr Nicholes Dodman Favourit film: 101 Dalmatians - it remind me of my childhood and began my love of dogs Word of advice: By being patient, good things will come and by staying positive you’ll have the will to continue to love what you're doing

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

THE%20FLASH %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Andy%20Muschietti%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sasha%20Calle%2C%20Ben%20Affleck%2C%20Ezra%20Miller%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

ENGLAND%20SQUAD %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EGoalkeepers%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pickford%20(Everton)%2C%20Pope%20(Newcastle)%2C%20Ramsdale%20(Arsenal)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDefenders%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Chilwell%20(Chelsea)%2C%20Dier%20(Tottenham)%2C%20Guehi%20(Crystal%20Palace)%2C%20James%20(Chelsea)%2C%20Maguire%20(Man%20United)%2C%20Shaw%20(Man%20United)%2C%20Stones%20(Man%20City)%2C%20Trippier%20(Newcastle)%2C%20Walker%20(Man%20City)%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMidfielders%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBellingham%20(Dortmund)%2C%20Gallagher%20(Chelsea)%2C%20Henderson%20(Liverpool)%2C%20Maddison%20(Leicester)%2C%20Mount%20(Chelsea)%2C%20Phillips%20(Man%20City)%2C%20Declan%20Rice%20(West%20Ham)%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EForwards%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFoden%20(Man%20City)%2C%20Grealish%20(Man%20City)%2C%20Kane%20(Tottenham)%2C%20Rashford%20(Man%20United)%2C%20Saka%20(Arsenal)%2C%20Toney%20(Brentford)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Real estate tokenisation project Dubai launched the pilot phase of its real estate tokenisation project last month. The initiative focuses on converting real estate assets into digital tokens recorded on blockchain technology and helps in streamlining the process of buying, selling and investing, the Dubai Land Department said. Dubai’s real estate tokenisation market is projected to reach Dh60 billion ($16.33 billion) by 2033, representing 7 per cent of the emirate’s total property transactions, according to the DLD.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Lamsa Founder: Badr Ward Launched: 2014 Employees: 60 Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: EdTech Funding to date: $15 million

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

SPEC SHEET Display: 10.9" Liquid Retina IPS, 2360 x 1640, 264ppi, wide colour, True Tone, Apple Pencil support Chip: Apple M1, 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Memory: 64/256GB storage; 8GB RAM Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, Smart HDR Video: 4K @ 25/25/30/60fps, full HD @ 25/30/60fps, slo-mo @ 120/240fps Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR, Centre Stage; full HD @ 25/30/60fps Audio: Stereo speakers Biometrics: Touch ID I/O: USB-C, smart connector (for folio/keyboard) Battery: Up to 10 hours on Wi-Fi; up to 9 hours on cellular Finish: Space grey, starlight, pink, purple, blue Price: Wi-Fi – Dh2,499 (64GB) / Dh3,099 (256GB); cellular – Dh3,099 (64GB) / Dh3,699 (256GB)